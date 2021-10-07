Level Up Your Life

The Best Exercises for a Well-Rounded Fitness Routine

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: October 7, 2021 at 1:05 pm -
Filed to:exercise
fitnessHealthworkout
The Best Exercises for a Well-Rounded Fitness Routine
Getty

As we’ve covered before on the site, fitness is a journey and a multi-faceted one at that. If you want to improve your health, it’s important to consider all the elements of fitness “strength, stamina and suppleness” (as Kate Kraschnefski, Head of Compliance & Training at the Australian Institute of Fitness has shared with us), but knowing what the best exercises are for each can be tough.

So to simplify the process somewhat, we pulled together a list of the best exercises you can use to build your fitness in each of these areas, for every part of your body. Take a look through the below for your guide to the most effective exercises for overall health and wellbeing, as suggested by the AIF.

best exercises
Getty

The 5 best exercises for improving flexibility

Poor flexibility leaves you at a higher risk of injury and impacts your ability to perform movements, so here are the best exercises to help.

Read on here.

How to achieve the ultimate leg day from home

If you’re looking to improve on your leg day workout while at home, here are a handful of the best expert-suggested exercises to try out.

Read on here.

5 of the best ab exercises

We chat with health and fitness expert, Kate Kraschnefski, about the best exercises to use if you’d like to build strength in your abs, and why it’s important.

Read on here.

5 of the best arm and shoulder exercises to add to your workout

We chatted with the team at the Australian Institute of Fitness for some guidance on the best exercises for building strength in your arms and shoulders (not easy!).

Read on here.

The best ways to pump up cardio fitness

Kate Kraschnefski of the Australian Institute of Fitness shared her best tips for improving cardio fitness with assorted exercise types.

Read on here.

5 back exercises to introduce to your workout routine

A strong back is important for general strength and stability, so give it some love in your workouts with the best back exercises around.

Read on here.

By introducing exercises focused on improving your back, arm, shoulder, abdominal and leg strength, along with cardio fitness and flexibility, you’re setting yourself up for a pretty well-rounded workout structure that will help boost your health in a myriad of ways. Happy training!

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.