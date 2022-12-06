These Apps Will Give You a Yearly Round-up of Your Music, Gaming and Social Media Habits

There’s always some joy to be found in reflecting on the year that was. You can learn a lot about your past 12 months based on what you watched, listened to or posted and nowadays there are plenty of apps we rely on that can compile that data for you. If you’ve already deconstructed your Spotify Wrapped and are ready to find out what other habits you formed this year, here are some apps that also have end-of-year statistics.

Apps with end-of-year statistics

Spotify Wrapped

Possibly the most anticipated end-of-year stats are revealed in Spotify Wrapped.

This year’s Wrapped results included a new ‘Listening Personality’ function on top of the traditional top artists, songs and podcasts reveal. If you’re a Spotify listener you can access your Wrapped results now in the app.

Apple Music Replay

For Apple Music users, the streaming app has also come up with its answer to Spotify Wrapped with Apple Music Replay.

The wrap-up lists your top songs, artists, albums, playlists, genres and stations from your listening history within Apple Music. The feature is live now and can be found at this link or in the Apple Music app.

YouTube Music

A third popular music streaming option is YouTube Music, which also offers end-of-year statistics.

The end-of-year recap feature has started rolling out for 2022 and will similarly rundown your top artists, songs, music videos, playlists as well as a new ‘Top Trends’ and ‘Identity’ feature for listeners, in a similar way to Spotify Wrapped.

Check it out in the YouTube app and search for 2022 recap.

PlayStation Wrap-Up

For the gamers out there, PlayStation offers a yearly “wrap-up” feature that examines your top video games of the year.

Typically this is released in January and will give you information on how many hours you spent gaming on PlayStation, how many games played and your most played games of the year.

Nintendo Switch Year in Review

In 2021 Nintendo launched a Switch Year in Review website to give players more info on their playtime, active months and top games. Assuming this continues in 2022, we should see the stats become accessible before the end of December.

To access this data, players will need to visit Nintendo’s website and log in with the same account that they use on their Switch console.

Letterboxd Year in Review

For film lovers who use the social media movie app Letterboxd, you can also expect a year-in-review feature soon.

Throughout the year as you track, save and log movies you’ve watched or are interested in, Letterboxd will turn this data into a yearly wrap-up featuring the top movies of the year based on the community’s data. Individuals have also typically received their most watched actor and director of the year in a wrap-up email separately.

Expect this to release sometime in January after all 2022 films have had time to release.

Instagram Playback

Moving on to the social media apps, Instagram Playback debuted last year, bringing users a highlight reel of their stories and top posts from the year.

When available, this will typically be shown as a pop-up or extra button at the top of your feed. To access it you’ll need to have shared at least three stories throughout the year and have Stories Archive turned on.

Instagram Playback launched on December 11 in 2021 so expect it at a similar time in 2022.

Facebook Year Together

For those on Facebook, the Meta app typically offers a yearly highlight feature before the year is done.

In previous years this has included posts with friends, top locations and most-liked posts. When available, the feature usually appears at the top of your feed and Facebook will usually add some neat little animations to make things more exciting for sharing.

Snapchat Year in Review

Those using Snapchat to send images to friends will be able to access the app’s Year in Review. This feature pulls together your posts into an annual video, walking you through every moment from the last year.

You’ll typically find this in the Memories tab at the end of the year, although bear in mind, like everything on Snapchat, it’s only available to view for a limited time.

Between the listening habits, film logs and social media trends gathered from these apps you should have a pretty good idea of what you did this year. If not, make sure you download a few and start posting for next year’s data.

Are there any apps you want to see end-of-year statistics from? Personally, I’d love and hate to see what my Netflix viewing habits say about me after a year. Let us know in the comments.