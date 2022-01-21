Your 2021 PlayStation Wrap-Up Is Live, Here’s How to Access It

Apart from holidays, one of the things we can look forward to at the end of each year is the yearly summaries. For music fans, it’s Spotify wrapped. For movie fans, it’s Letterboxd year in review. And for (some) gamers it’s PlayStation Wrap-Up.

PlayStation announced on its blog today that PS4 and PS5 owners can now access their 2021 Wrap-Up and reflect in shame, or pride, on how many hours we’ve spent gaming this year.

Here’s a quick guide on how you can view your 2021 PlayStation Wrap-Up.

How to access your 2021 PlayStation Wrap-Up

To access your summary it’s as simple as visiting PlayStation’s Wrap-Up page and signing in with your PlayStation Network account.

It appears there are still some kinks being ironed out in the system right now, with some players saying their data isn’t available or that the page is coming up with an error.

There are a couple of things that could be causing errors. PlayStation says that for users to access their Wrap-Up they must be over 18 years of age, have a registered PSN account in their region, and have played at least 10 hours of games on a PS4 or PS5 console in the last calendar year.

If you’re ticking all of those boxes the issue could also be that you haven’t shared your “full data” with PlayStation on your console, so check your settings.

Also for anyone who had to play the mouse and cheese game 20 times, you’re not alone.

yeah thought i put a few hours in x #PlayStationWrapUp pic.twitter.com/LGFUEoIqbV — trash warrior (@acousticfence) January 20, 2022

Personally, I found accessing my 2021 PlayStation Wrap-Up was much easier on a desktop browser than mobile, so give that a try if it’s not working for you.

Once you do have access to your Wrap-Up you’ll be able to see data such as:

How many hours were spent gaming on PlayStation

Hours spent gaming online vs locally

Total days played

How many games played

Top games of the year and how many hours played

How many trophies earned

You’ll also gain four exclusive avatars for completing your PlayStation Wrap-Up so it’s worth checking out if you’d like a new profile pic.

If you’d like to compare your stats to others, here are the games that PS5 players couldn’t get enough of last year.