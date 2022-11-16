Here’s How You Can Eat Like a Cowboy in Sydney

Yellowstone is back, people, and fans of the ranch are going to be able to celebrate the return of the uber-popular series in pretty spectacular fashion in Sydney this week.

To mark the return of Yellowstone on Aussie television screens, Stan is opening a cowboy-themed pop-up bar at Surly’s American Tavern in Sydney. Running from November 18 to 20, the Yellowstone pop-up bar will give Sydneysiders their very own ranch experience with a bunch of fun, cowboy-themed activities to take advantage of during your visit.

Tell me about Stan’s Yellowstone pop-up bar

Stan’s (Yellowstone) Dutton Ranch Watering Hole will be opening at Surly’s American Tavern in Sydney on November 18, and it will be doing its rootin’ tootin’ thing through to November 20.

Across those dates, here’s what you can expect:

November 18: Bull Ropin’ & Ridin’

Swing by Dutton Ranch Watering Hole to test your rodeo skills on the Bucking Bronco and chow down some $15 wings and tinnies, available all day long.

November 19, between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm: Live Music

We’re hosting a hootenanny. Head on down for games & live music from honky tonk crooners, Amber Rose and James Ellis and The Jealous Guys plus $15 Brisket & Beer deals all day long.

November 20, between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm: Tail Twisting Trivia

Fancy yourself a Dutton Ranch insider. Test your Yellowstone knowledge with this tail-twistin’ trivia night. $250 bar tab and Yellowstone merch up for grabs plus $15 Burgers & Bourbon food deals all day long. YEEHAW!

In terms of food and drinks, you’ll be able to nosh on the above-mentioned Western-inspired dishes (brisket to your heart’s content), and you can also sip on Young Henry’s ‘Dutton Lager’ in between bucking bronco attempts. BYO cowboy hat.

If all this cowboy bar talk has you wanting to tune into Yellowstone, you can tune into new episodes of Season 5 on Stan now.