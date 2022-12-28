Got a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? Try These Games

Got a Nintendo Switch for Christmas but don’t know what games to play? Let us help.

You’re certainly spoilt for choice on the portable Nintendo console, where you’ll find exclusive Nintendo games that you can’t find on any other platform. So, here’s what Gizmodo reckons you should play, just to get started.

Kirby and The Forgotten Land

First on our list is Kirby and The Forgotten Land, a super fun platformer that was released in 2022. There’s no high stakes plot to it, with it all focused on Kirby (the adorable pink ball with small arms and legs) rescuing his friends in an abandoned cityscape. It’s a lot of really casual fun that’s perfect for someone that’s new to the switch.

Where you can buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Amazon Australia | Big W | Nintendo eShop

Nintendo Switch Sports

Provided that you’re not using the Nintendo Switch Lite (which doesn’t support TV screen play), Nintendo Switch Sports is a terrific game that takes advantage of the Switch’s motion controls. This game lets you play Tennis, Soccer and a bunch of other great games against your friends and family on your console, or against other people online. It’s an absolute must-have.

Where you can buy Nintendo Switch Sports: Amazon Australia | Big W | Nintendo eShop

Mario Kart 8

Another must-have for the Nintendo Switch is Mario Kart 8, the classic Nintendo racing game with dozens of maps, characters and karts. While you can play this game in massive online races against other people from all over the world, you cant play with up to four people with this game locally with split screen, making it the perfect Switch party game (beside Nintendo Switch Sports).

Where you can buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Amazon Australia | Big W | Nintendo eShop

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Many people would consider The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to be the best Nintendo Switch game ever released (although its sequel is coming in 2023). It’s a third-person adventure game set in the magical kingdom of Hyrule, where you, the hero Link, need to save the world from the treacherous villain Ganon. It’s a game for all skill levels, perfect for if you’re new to games or after a hardcore experience. It’s a perfect game.

Where you can buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Amazon Australia |Big W | Nintendo eShop

Cult of the Lamb

The last game on our list isn’t actually a Nintendo Switch exclusive, but it would be remiss of Gizmodo Australia to write this out without including an Aussie-made game, and that game is Cult of the Lamb. A top-down 2D game where you play as a lamb, you start a satanic cult of other animals in the middle of a forest (and go on many creature-slaying expeditions). It’s one of the best games of 2022, let alone one of the best starter games for the Switch, and you should totally play it.

Where to buy Cult of the Lamb: Amazon Australia | Big W | Nintendo eShop

What else should I play?

Not interested in any of these Nintendo Switch games for Christmas? That’s alright! We also recommend Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Diablo III, Hades, Moving Out or Super Mario Odyssey.

The five games we listed are definitely perfect for beginners.

This article has been updated since it was first published.