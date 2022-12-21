The Best Places to See Christmas Lights Around Australia This Year

‘Tis the season folks and for many a seasonal tradition is visiting the best Christmas lights around town. Whether you dress your house up and want to scope out the competition, or you want to live vicariously through those who are able to deck their homes out with thousands of lights, we’re here to help with a guide to the best Christmas lights in Australia.
Where to find the best Christmas lights in Australia
Now obviously we can’t cover every street with great Christmas lights in Australia. That would be a very long article.
We’ll point out some top spots but if you’re looking for more than what we’ve listed below may we point you in the direction of the website for Christmas Lights Search, which has a more comprehensive directory.
New South Wales
Some streets around Sydney and NSW that come highly recommended include:
- Pitt Street Mall and Martin Place, Sydney CBD
- Borgnis Street, Davidson
- Farmhouse Avenue, Pitt Town
- Avoca Street, Bondi
- Excelsior Avenue, Castle Hill
- Palena Crescent, St Clair
Victoria
If you’re located in or around Melbourne check out these Christmas spots:
- Federation Square, Melbourne CBD
- Glencairn Drive, Greenvale
- Rawdon Court, Boronia
- Lebanon Crescent, Mulgrave
- Hansford Close, Kilsyth
- Boyd Close, Mooroolbark
Queensland
For those in Brisbane or QLD, these are the Christmas lights that are worth the drive for:
- King George Square, Brisbane CBD
- Albany Creek Road and Longreeg Court, Albany Creek
- Minimine Street, Stafford
- Victoria Street, Kelvin Grove
- Bridge Street, Nundah
- Kempsie Road, Mt Gravatt
- Moncrieff Court, Mount Ommaney
South Australia
If you’re located in South Australia or around Adelaide here are the spots to see:
- Albara Road, Ingle Farm
- Rosedale Avenue, Wattle Park
- Snowden Street, West Beach
- Belmore Terrace, Woodville Park
ACT
In the country’s capital, you’ll want to check out these ACT streets:
- Middleton Circuit, Gowrie
- Eaglemont Retreat, Conder
- Stacy Street, Gowrie
- Hobday Place, Dunlop
- Newman-Morris Circuit, Oxley
Tasmania
Down in Tasmania, it might even be cold enough for you to get that snowy feel as you peruse:
- Molle Street, West Hobart
- Kensington Street, New Norfolk
- Fisher Drive, Herdsman Cove
Northern Territory
Up north, these are the streets getting into the Christmas spirit:
- Darwin Waterfront and Palm Grove
- Zealandia Crescent, Larrakeyah
West Australia
West Australia is a wide and vast place, so we just know there are more lights to see than this list, but here are some places to start:
- Palmer Crescent, High Wycombe
- Kirn Close, Willetton
- Old Brickworks Road, Byford
- Langford Avenue, Langford
- Bauer Street, Cannington
A lot of Christmas light displays are also donating money to charities, so make sure to carry some change if you visit any of these locations.
Do you have a street or spot you recommend? Shout it out in the comments so others can visit.
