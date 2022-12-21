The Best Places to See Christmas Lights Around Australia This Year

‘Tis the season folks and for many a seasonal tradition is visiting the best Christmas lights around town. Whether you dress your house up and want to scope out the competition, or you want to live vicariously through those who are able to deck their homes out with thousands of lights, we’re here to help with a guide to the best Christmas lights in Australia.

Where to find the best Christmas lights in Australia

Now obviously we can’t cover every street with great Christmas lights in Australia. That would be a very long article.

We’ll point out some top spots but if you’re looking for more than what we’ve listed below may we point you in the direction of the website for Christmas Lights Search, which has a more comprehensive directory.

New South Wales

Some streets around Sydney and NSW that come highly recommended include:

Pitt Street Mall and Martin Place, Sydney CBD

Borgnis Street, Davidson

Farmhouse Avenue, Pitt Town

Avoca Street, Bondi

Excelsior Avenue, Castle Hill

Palena Crescent, St Clair

Victoria

If you’re located in or around Melbourne check out these Christmas spots:

Federation Square, Melbourne CBD

Glencairn Drive, Greenvale

Rawdon Court, Boronia

Lebanon Crescent, Mulgrave

Hansford Close, Kilsyth

Boyd Close, Mooroolbark

Queensland

For those in Brisbane or QLD, these are the Christmas lights that are worth the drive for:

King George Square, Brisbane CBD

Albany Creek Road and Longreeg Court, Albany Creek

Minimine Street, Stafford

Victoria Street, Kelvin Grove

Bridge Street, Nundah

Kempsie Road, Mt Gravatt

Moncrieff Court, Mount Ommaney

South Australia

If you’re located in South Australia or around Adelaide here are the spots to see:

Albara Road, Ingle Farm

Rosedale Avenue, Wattle Park

Snowden Street, West Beach

Belmore Terrace, Woodville Park

ACT

In the country’s capital, you’ll want to check out these ACT streets:

Middleton Circuit, Gowrie

Eaglemont Retreat, Conder

Stacy Street, Gowrie

Hobday Place, Dunlop

Newman-Morris Circuit, Oxley

Tasmania

Down in Tasmania, it might even be cold enough for you to get that snowy feel as you peruse:

Molle Street, West Hobart

Kensington Street, New Norfolk

Fisher Drive, Herdsman Cove

Northern Territory

Up north, these are the streets getting into the Christmas spirit:

Darwin Waterfront and Palm Grove

Zealandia Crescent, Larrakeyah

West Australia

West Australia is a wide and vast place, so we just know there are more lights to see than this list, but here are some places to start:

Palmer Crescent, High Wycombe

Kirn Close, Willetton

Old Brickworks Road, Byford

Langford Avenue, Langford

Bauer Street, Cannington

A lot of Christmas light displays are also donating money to charities, so make sure to carry some change if you visit any of these locations.

Once you’re done looking at lights you can follow it up with a good meal at some of these top local restaurants around Australia.

Do you have a street or spot you recommend? Shout it out in the comments so others can visit.