6 of The Best Christmas Episodes to Watch This Year (And Every Year)

Christmas movies are great, but what if you want to watch something shorter? Most people turn to TV shows with Christmas episodes like Doctor Who, but with the sad news that there will be no Christmas special this year, it’s time to go searching for the jolliest episodes out there.

Most TV shows have a Christmas episode available, so we’ve compiled a list of the best Christmas episodes to watch this year from a variety of shows.

The Office (U.S.)

There’s a Christmas episode for almost every season of The Office, but our pick is ‘Secret Santa’ (Season 6, Episode 12).

Michael is upset that Phyllis has already been picked to be Santa at the office Christmas party, so he decides to go as Jesus instead.

You can watch The Office on Stan.

The Big Bang Theory

In ‘The Santa Simulation’ (Season 6, Episode 11), Leonard, Sheldon and Howard play a Christmas-themed Dungeons & Dragons campaign that goes awry when the girls are banned from playing and Raj’s character dies trying to save Santa.

Big Bang Theory is currently streaming on Stan.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

A little gift for the 90s kids.

In ‘Deck The Halls’ (Season 1, Episode 15), Will finds out that Ashley has never had a real Christmas before. He goes ham with the Christmas decorations both inside and outside, resulting in some very grinchy neighbours.

You can watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Stan.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

If reality TV is more your speed, RuPaul’s Christmas episode ‘Santa’s School for Girls’ (Season 7, Episode 8) is the gift that keeps on giving.

The queens complete a challenge that has them acting in a Christmas film. The icing on the cake is that film director Janicza Bravo is there to give them advice and then review their performances. I’m hearing slay-bells!

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars is available on Stan.

Friends

Another classic, Friends Season 7, Episode 10, ‘The One With The Holiday Aramadillo’ is about different ways the holiday season is celebrated.

Ross plans to teach his son, Ben, about their Jewish heritage, but Ben just wants Santa. When Ross can’t find a Santa Suit, he ends up renting an armadillo costume and uses it to teach Ben about Hanukkah.

You can watch Friends on Netflix.

Bob’s Burgers

In ‘Nice-Capades’ (Season 6, Episode 5), the Belcher children are told they’ll be put on the naughty list by a mean mall Santa. In an attempt to get back on the nice list, Gene, Tina and Louise put on a performance to get on Santa’s good side.

You can watch Bob’s Burgers on Disney+.

Hopefully this curated list will be perfect for getting Santa to stop by your house this Christmas.

Let us know what else you’ll be watching during the silly season in the comments below.