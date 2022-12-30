14 Places That Make Berlin the Perfect City Destination

As far as year-round holiday destinations go, Berlin is a pretty incredible option. Whether you’re keen on a cosy wintery escape, or a lively spot to spend your summer, this popular German city really offers the best of both worlds. It’s also home to one of the biggest marathons in the world, if that’s your kind of thing.

I’ve visited Berlin twice in my life – once when I was in my early 20s when I was interested in ticking off tourist hot spots and popular clubs, and earlier this year, for a speedy work trip. As you can imagine, this recent trip to Berlin was not even remotely similar to my first holiday in the city. And during my week there, I came across some spots that kind of blew me away.

So, if you’re considering planning a vacay in Berlin, allow me to share my favourite places. The list is a mix of popular tourist sites, foodie favourites and other lesser-known spots that caught my eye.

14 places to visit in Berlin

If you’ve never been to Berlin before, the best way I can describe the city is to say it’s laid back, easy to navigate, artsy and very, very cool. If you enjoy thrift shops, music, nature, late nights, history and great food, it’s the city for you.

For most of the places on this list, I used a Berlin WelcomeCard, which gives you unlimited public transport access as well as some discounts to certain attractions. I was lucky enough to be offered this travel option through Berlin Tourism and used it on most days. But if you plan on walking around the city most of the time, you may not need it, so take a look at where you’re expecting to visit before committing.

In any case, here are my favourite spots to see in Berlin, from food to historic sites.

Michelberger Hotel: Funky boutique hotel with a beautiful courtyard and the best breakfast buffet I’ve ever seen. Great location, too.

East Side Gallery: Outdoor free gallery made of the largest remaining section of the Berlin Wall.

Café Mugrabi: Middle Eastern cafe with epic shakshuka by the park.

RAW Flohmarkt: Weekly flea market with clothes, trinkets and food.

Berlin Cathedral: Popular tourist spot. Beautiful German Evangelical church on Museum Island.

Strandbad Weißensee: Peaceful lake perfect for hot summer afternoons. Be warned, it is paid, and you will need cash. But it's a memorable way to spend the day.

Klinke cafe: Lovely casual cafe with streetside seating if you want to watch the world pass by as you sip on a glass of wine.

Markthalle Neun: A lively indoor food market. Grab a pretzel and wander around.

Klunkerkranich bar: You've probably heard about this Berlin bar. If you haven't, someone you know probably has. But this is one of those cases where the hype is warranted. There will be a stupid long line to get in, but the views are epic, and the vibe is relaxed but fun.

Rosengarten Garden, Tiergarten: Grab a book and a coffee and spend a couple of hours just sitting back and soaking in the tranquillity of these gardens.

Brandenburg Gate: Another popular Berlin tourist spot. But this monument is pretty incredible to see up close.

Burgermeister Schlesisches Tor: The famous burger joint set in a converted public bathroom. Don't worry; it's all very above board, and hygiene is not a concern. Queues may be daunting, but they tend to move quickly, and the burgers are delish.

Hallesches Haus: This sweet cafe, shop and event space is another place for a laid-back Berlin afternoon. Great coffee, and a perfect place to buy gifts that aren't Ampelmännchen (little traffic light men) merch.

König Galerie: A modern art gallery that is free to visit and filled with bright and interesting exhibits.

This is obviously just scratching the surface of an incredible, multifaceted city, but it’s a start.