I’ve Been Using the Aisle Seat of the Aeroplane Wrong My Entire Life

Rarely a day goes by where I don’t learn something new from TikTok. Case in point: did you know there’s a clever aeroplane seat hack for those sitting in the aisle?

This is brand new information to me. I always believed that one of the curses of the aisle seat was that you were stuck with an armrest digging into your side the whole ride. Turns out I was wrong. At least if TikTok is anything to go by.

Aeroplane aisle seat hack

As any frequent flyers will know, typically, to raise the armrest of the middle seat, all you’ll need to do is press the round button on the side of the armrest, allowing it to hinge up and down.

For the aisle seat, the process is a little different. Here’s how flight attendant @katkamalani explains it:

Here’s another angle of the armrest seat hack in action.

As you can see, the secret to adjusting an armrest in the aisle set of an aeroplane is a small button on the underside of the armrest at the back end closest to the chair.

Pressing this button will allow the armrest to hinge upwards, meaning you and your seatmates don’t have to climb over it any time you want to get up. If you’re in the aisle, it also means some extra breathing room if you want to spill into the aisle a little bit (without it being a safety concern).

Now, I can’t verify if this secret armrest trick works on every model of aircraft, but definitely make a note of it to try on your next flight.

This is just one of a few handy travel tips we’ve learned from the TikTok hive. If you’re interested, you can check out the secret to aeroplane bathroom bins and the proper way to wear a travel pillow before your next flight.