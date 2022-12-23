5 Movies to Watch After Avatar: The Way of Water

After thirteen years we’ve had the chance to journey back to Pandora. Apparently, it won’t be as long a wait until we return in Avatar 3 (which is scheduled for 2024), but if you’re looking for more stunning sci-fi or action-packed movies to dive into after Avatar: The Way of Water, here are some suggestions.

Movies to watch if you liked Avatar: The Way of Water

Interstellar

Interstellar may not have blue aliens, but it certainly has the size, scale and scope to match a film like Avatar.

Christopher Nolan tackles space travel in Interstellar, which pairs the director’s blockbuster vision with a heartwrenching family tale. Matthew McConaughey stars as a pilot who takes a team of researchers on a long-haul journey to find a new planet that for humans.

Watch it on Netflix, Binge, Paramount+ or Stan.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Zoe Saldana jumps from one alien species in Avatar: The Way of Water to another in Guardians of the Galaxy, where she stars as the kick-ass heroine Gamora.

Making up the rest of the misfit team is goofy human Star-Lord, loudmouthed Rocket racoon, lovable tree, Groot, and the hulking brute that is Drax. Thrown together by circumstance they become a family unit, embarking on space-faring adventures across the galaxy.

Watch it on Disney+.

Titanic

Titanic has nothing to do with space or sci-fi, it’s true, but it does share plenty of similarities with Avatar: The Way of Water.

Both are directed by James Cameron, both star Kate Winslet in a major role, and both bring their brand of spectacle to the water. Titanic is also one of the highest-grossing films of all time, following Avatar and Avengers: Endgame in the top spots. It’s a cinematic must-see and if you’ve just ventured into the waters of Pandora you might notice a few more similarities during your Titanic watch.

Stream it on Foxtel Now.

Prometheus

James Cameron once dipped his toe into the Alien franchise, helming one of the best of the series in Aliens. The prequel, Prometheus, may not have received the same critical acclaim but it certainly forged a visionary origin story for the Alien world.

Starring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender and Charlize Theron, Prometheus sends a group of scientists to the darkest corners of space to try and discover the origins of mankind, but while there they also discover something quite sinister.

Stream it on Disney+.

Dune

Dune may not have oceans of sand rather than water, but it still brings a stunning sci-fi world to the screen, similar to Pandora.

The adaptation of the classic novel sees Paul Atreides and his family take control of the desert planet Arrakis, which is coveted for its spice resources. But an attack rips the Atreides family apart, forcing Paul out into the desert where he must survive the monstrous sandworms.

Stream it on Binge.

If none of these takes your fancy you can always rewatch the first Avatar movie on Disney+, or catch The Way of Water while it’s in cinemas.