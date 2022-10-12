Dune 2 Is Releasing Sooner Than Expected

Australians finally saw Dune last year, after a lengthy delay, and now we can take heart that the abrupt ending of the film will be resolved because Dune 2 is in production.

Dune: A story in two parts

Director Denis Villeneuve always said his vision for Dune would take place over two parts. Until recently it was uncertain whether audiences would actually see that second half on screen.

Box office takings have been shaky, to say the least, during the pandemic, which has caused studios to err on the side of caution. Seeing as Dune was also released simultaneously on streaming in the U.S., it put the film’s box office profits in question.

But after a successful debut (and many Oscars), Warner Bros. and Legendary are full steam ahead on a Dune sequel.

This is only the beginning…



Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

What will Dune 2 be about?

Without spoiling anything (although the book has been out for over 50 years), there are a few indicators of where Dune: Part Two will go.

(Spoilers for Dune ahead.)

Dune will pick up where the first movie left off and cover the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel.

Where we left our characters in Dune, Paul Atreides and his mother Lady Jessica had escaped the slaughter of their family on Arrakis and were found by the Freman. One of the Freman warriors challenged the group’s decision to give Paul and Jessica sanctuary and ordered a ritualistic fight to the death – which Paul won.

The last we see of the group Paul has been united with the girl in his visions, Chani, and they look out over the sand dunes as the Freman ride the legendary sandworms.

Now we have a lot of unanswered questions. Will Jessica give birth to Duke Leto’s second child? Will the Freman be able to take back Arrakis from the Baron? Will Paul’s visions of death come true? We’ll have to wait and see in Dune part 2.

The studio synopsis for the second part reveals this:

This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee

In some good news, things are really moving along with Dune 2 and Warner Bros confirmed that filming had begun as of July 2022. Locations include Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Jordan and Italy.

Dune 2 cast

Dune 2 will be a mix of both old and new cast members.

Confirmed to return are the major players like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgaard, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Also confirmed are reports that Florence Pugh (Black Widow) is playing Princess Irulan Corrino in Dune Part Two and Elvis star Austin Butler will play Feyd-Rautha, aka the nephew of the villainous Baron Harkonnen.

No Time To Die star Léa Seydoux has also been tapped to play Lady Margot, a servant of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and Christopher Walken is set to play Shaddam IV, who was responsible for sending Duke Leto and his family to Arrakis.

Denis Villeneuve is of course directing again and Aussie cinematographer Greig Fraser is also on board for the sequel.

When will Dune 2 be released?

Now we come to the complicated timeline of Dune 2’s release date.

Originally, Warner Bros slated the film for October 20, 2023. Then the studio delayed it by a few weeks to November 17, 2023.

In the most recent update, the studio has brought forward Dune: Part 2’s release date again and it’s now scheduled at a happy medium between those dates on November 3, 2023. Given movies are released on Thursdays in Australia, you can expect Dune 2 to hit our cinemas on November 2, 2023.

One point of difference this time around is that Warner Bros. has said Dune 2 will only be given a theatrical release only. That means no HBO Max or simultaneous streaming debut, which is what Villeneuve originally intended.

Where can Australians see the first Dune?

Dune was initially released in cinemas on December 2, 2022.

The film is also now available on digital platforms to buy or rent and is available in disc form at media retailers. A streaming home is yet to be announced.

We’ll keep you posted on any more news about Dune 2 in the coming months.