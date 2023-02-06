Avatar 3 Is Taking Us From Water to Fire

After 13 years, James Cameron’s Avatar is back and it’s here to stay. Avatar: The Way of Water has proven itself to be a box office champion once again, meaning the franchise has a long future ahead of it. If you’re already looking forward to Avatar 3, here’s what we know about it.

What is the release date of Avatar 3?

It’s been known for a while now that James Cameron has planned multiple Avatar sequels.

The third movie is actually well on its way. Filming occurred in the same production block as Avatar: The Way of Water, meaning principal photography is complete, and the movie is likely in the depths of a lengthy post-production process right now.

The release date has been pushed back many times, but Avatar 3 is currently scheduled for a cinema release on December 20, 2024.

What is the plot?

Plot details on the third Avatar film are largely under wraps – we don’t even know the title yet (although it could be ‘The Seed Bearer’) – but James Cameron has dropped a few hints.

As per Variety, Cameron stated he’d like to explore different cultures in the world of Pandora, which will apparently introduce a new fire clan of Na’vi known as the Ash People.

“The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides.” “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In ‘Avatar 3,’ we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

It’s worth mentioning that both Avatar movies have received backlash for their depiction of First Nations groups. With the third movie seemingly doubling down on this and introducing another new clan, here’s hoping the film will not make the mistakes of its predecessors.

Given what we know after the end of Avatar: The Way of Water, presumably, Colonel Quaritch will still be around to cause trouble as well.

Avatar 3: Cast

The cast of Avatar 3 will include some of the characters we already know and love, as well as some newcomers.

Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri/Grace Augustine) and Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch) are all set to reprise their roles.

The new family members including Jack Champion (Spider), Britain Dalton (Lo’ak), and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Tuk) should also make an appearance as well as the Metkayina clan members Kate Winslet (Ronal), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Bailey Bass (Reya) and Filip Geljo (Ao’nung).

We’ll also see some new faces in Avatar 3.

Oona Chaplin is joining the cast as Varang, a leader of the aforementioned Na’vi fire clan.

David Thewlis was also cast back in 2018, but it’s unclear what role he will be playing. Similarly, Michelle Yeoh was cast in 2019 as Dr Karina Mogue, but we know little else about her character.

Where can you watch the other Avatar movies?

If you’d like to catch up on the previous Avatar movies, albeit without that immersive 3D, you can stream the first film on Disney+ now.

Avatar: The Way of Water is still busy working its way up the box office chain in cinemas, but eventually you’ll be able to stream it over there too.

Once you’re done there you can check out these movies that have a similar vibe to the Avatar world.