You Can-Can Get $30 Tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Australia, Here’s How

Musical theatre fans, look alive, because not only is Moulin Rouge! The Musical coming to Australia, you’re getting a chance to land yourself a $30 ticket to see the stage production live.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show and the newly announced digital Lottery that’s been launched alongside it.

What is Moulin Rouge! The Musical?

As all good Aussies should know, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a live musical production based on the cult-favourite Baz Luhrmann film from 2001, starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

The story centres on Christian, an English writer, who moves to Paris and on discovering the city’s most popular venue, The Moulin Rouge, meets a performer and courtesan named Satine. A love story ensues and all kinds of trouble follows.

The live stage production, which now has a few Tony Awards under its belt, is directed by Alex Timber.

Carmen Pavlovic, CEO of Global Creatures and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical shared in a statement that:

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the first ever Australian-produced musical to originate on Broadway, so it couldn’t feel more right to partner with TodayTix in Australia and offer the excitement of a Broadway-born digital Lottery in Melbourne, making our show more accessible to more people.”

Who is in the cast lineup?

The Moulin Rouge musical production is stacked with some of Australia’s biggest stage performers. Casting for the show includes Alinta Chidzey as Satine, Des Flanagan as Christian, Simon Burke AO as Harold Zidler, Tim Omaji as Toulouse-Lautrec, and Andrew Cook as The Duke.

When can I see Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Australia?

The show premieres in Australia at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre on November 12.

Here’s a trailer of the show to give you a taste of what to expect:

How do I get tickets (especially discounted ones)?

Tickets are currently available to purchase via Ticketmaster. If you’d like to try your luck at grabbing a discounted ticket for $30, though, you can enter into the TodayTix digital Lottery.

How to enter the digital Lottery:

To enter into the digital Lottery for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, you’ll need to download the TodayTix app and enter into the draw before 1:00 pm every Wednesday.

If you’d like additional entries, you can share your participation in the Lottery on social media.

Winners will be named on Wednesdays between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm. If you’re one of the lucky winners, you’ll be able to grab up to two tickets to the show for $30 each.

Here’s hoping you can get a serving of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love for a bargain, pals. But in the interim, if you’d like to watch the original Moulin Rouge film, you can find it on Disney+.