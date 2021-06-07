How to Score Cheap Tickets to Hamilton in Australia

Hamilton fans, rise up, because the hit broadway musical has finally opened in Australia. Defying all pandemic odds the Australian cast have been performing shows every week since March and reviews are calling this a must-see.

So, how does one get into the room where it happens?

Why you need to see Hamilton

In case you missed it, Hamilton became a smash-hit success in the US when it opened back in 2015. It’s won basically every musical award on the planet including Tony’s, Grammy’s and Pulitzer Prizes. So why all the fuss?

Hamilton: An American Musical does exactly what it says in the title and tells the history of America’s founding fathers, in particular Alexander Hamilton, George Washington and Aaron Burr.

The show is steeped in American history, going all the way back to the 1700s and the American revolution against the British. But Hamilton makes this history lesson interesting with a suite of upbeat hip-hop songs and a cast of diverse actors reimagining these famous figures

The show made Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. famous in the lead roles, and the Australian production looks set to do the same with a stellar local cast.

Hamilton was (and still is) so popular around the world that tickets are nigh impossible to get unless you book months in advance or are willing to pay thousands of dollars.

For Aussies, it also meant adding a trip to New York to that cost. But with the show open locally for the first time, it means we now have another option.

When and where can you see Hamilton in Australia?

Hamilton is playing at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in Pyrmont. It had its opening night on March 27, 2021.

Right now you can book tickets all the way through to December 2021 with some shows already at capacity.

There are roughly eight performances a week with matinees and evening times available. The show runs for 2 hours and 50 minutes with an interval.

UPDATE: It’s officially been announced that Hamilton will be moving on to Melbourne next year. Hamilton will open at Her Majesty’s Theatre on March 16, 2022.

How to get tickets

There are a few official channels to get your Hamilton tickets in Australia.

Online: you can find the official seller of Hamilton tickets online with Ticketmaster Australia.

you can find the official seller of Hamilton tickets online with Ticketmaster Australia. In-person : You can visit the Sydney Lyric Theatre box office at 55 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont to book tickets in-person.

: You can visit the Sydney Lyric Theatre box office at 55 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont to book tickets in-person. Phone: You can also call the Sydney Lyric Theatre box office to reserve tickets on 1300 795 267

The Hamilton website suggests ticket buyers book from June to November for the best tickets but if you’re keen to see it right now it suggests a mid-week evening performance in June or July is the earliest you’ll get.

As for the price? This of course varies based on date and seat location but tickets for Hamilton range from around $70 to $250 each.

Update (Melbourne): For those hoping to score tickets to the show in Melbourne a pre-sale will be available for Telstra Plus members at 10 am Thursday, June 24.

The general sale for Melbourne tickets will begin on Monday, July 19, 2021.

How to get the cheap tickets

You may have heard of the Broadway lottery holding hope for last-minute Hamilton-goers in the US? Well, the good news is the Australian production also has a lottery.

The lottery offers the chance to win $10 tickets to see Hamilton performances. To enter you need to download the TodayTix app on your Apple or Android phone.

Every Friday at 12:01 am the lottery will open for entries. It will close on the following Thursday at 12:00 pm.

You can enter for 2 tickets max for each performance.

On the Thursday prior to the upcoming week of performances, winners will be notified between 1:00-6:00 pm if they’ve won. If you’re chosen you’ll have one hour to claim and purchase your $10 tickets.

If you’re not chosen then try again because there is no limit to the number of times you can enter individual lotteries.

If you win, you’ll need to collect your tickets from the box office at the Sydney Lyric Theatre on the day of the performance. We’ll keep you posted on how this process will work when the show moves to Melbourne.

Good luck!

What if you can’t get tickets

If for some reason you can’t get tickets or you’re unhappy with what’s available, there is another way to see Hamilton.

In July 2020, Disney released an official recording of Hamilton on Broadway onto its streaming platform Disney+. It can’t compete with a live show but this is the only way to watch the original cast perform Hamilton without leaving the comfort of your couch.

We’re lucky to have theatres open in Australia right now, so support live theatre if you can and go and enjoy Hamilton.

This article has been updated with additional information.