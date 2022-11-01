Everything That’s No Longer Allowed Under NSW’s Single-Use Plastic Ban

If you’ve been following along with the news, you’ll know that as of November 1, the NSW government has implemented new bans on single-use plastic items. The push to move away from single-use plastics is one that is intended to guide Aussies away from habits that are harmful to the environment and towards other, more sustainable approaches to daily living.
This is not the first time we’ve discussed plastic bans in Australia before, with NSW banning single-use lightweight plastic bags with handles in June 2022. Queensland and Victoria are set to introduce similar restrictions in early 2023, too.
If you’re wondering what is included in the latest update to NSW’s plastic ban, however, here is a list of what the government has added to the no-go list this time.
What’s included in the latest NSW plastic ban?
- Plastic single-use cutlery
- Plastic single-use straws (Exemption for individuals who needs a plastic single-use straw due to a disability or other medical need)
- Plastic single-use stirrers
- Plastic single-use plates
- Plastic single-use bowls and expanded polystyrene bowls
- Expanded polystyrene foodware
- Expanded polystyrene cups
- Expanded polystyrene clamshell containers
- Expanded polystyrene plates
- Plastic cotton buds
- Plastic microbeads in certain rinse-off personal hygiene products
There are some exceptions to this, like the use of plastic straws for people living with disabilities. The government has also listed the below specifications.
The plastic ban does not apply to:
- single-use plastic bowls designed or intended to have a spill-proof lid, whether separate or attached serving utensils or serving ware (e.g. tongs, platters)
- pre-packaged items that are integrated into the packaging of a food or beverage product through a machine-automated process (e.g., straw attached to a juice box, or bowl containing a frozen meal).
The plastic ban does not apply to:
- EPS trays used for raw produce (e.g. produce such as raw meat and seafood)
- EPS containers used for business-to-business transport.
The plastic ban does not apply to:
- re-usable cotton bud sticks with replaceable buds
- cotton buds with paper, wood or bamboo sticks.
If you need ideas on alternatives you can use, there is a list available for you to peruse here. You can also read about the plastic ban in full here.