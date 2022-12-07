5 Movie and TV Show Locations You Can Stay at in Real Life

If you’ve ever wanted to live like your favourite movie or TV characters, the good news is that more iconic filming locations are open to visit nowadays than ever. In fact, some filming hotspots have even been turned into accommodations for those who really want the immersive experience. Here are some of the top movie and TV show locations you can stay at on your next holiday

Hobbiton – The Lord of the Rings

It was just recently announced that the iconic Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand is now available for overnight stays on Airbnb. Hobbiton features 44 different Hobbit holes, the Millhouse and the Green Dragon Inn that fans will recognise from the famous film franchise.

This experience is only available for a strictly limited amount of time on Airbnb, with booking requests beginning on December 14 from 8:00 am AEDT, for stays in March 2023.

Soma – Nine Perfect Strangers

Tranquillum House may have been anything but relaxing in Nine Perfect Strangers, but the resort where the Prime Video series was filmed is quite the opposite.

Soma is one of Airbnb’s luxury stays in Byron Bay NSW. It features 10 bedrooms on 22 acres of bamboo forest with modern decor and a freshwater pool and yoga dome. It’s perfect for group retreats, although here’s hoping they don’t turn out like Nine Perfect Strangers.

Four Seasons Maui – The White Lotus (season 1)

If you watched the first season of The White Lotus in envy, wondering if you too could take a luxury resort holiday in Hawaii, well, you can (if you can afford it).

The White Lotus Season one was filmed at the Four Seasons resort in Maui at Wailea. it’s a Four Seasons, so don’t expect it to be cheap, but you will get to sit at the same pools, eat at the same restaurants and sleep in the same rooms as the characters in the show.

San Domenico Palace – The White Lotus (season 2)

If you’re more taken by the hot European summer vibe from The White Lotus Season 2, the good news is that you can stay at the White Lotus Sicily as well.

Filming for the latest season took place at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily, and it’s actually a very real hotel you can visit. It’s once again a Four Seasons property, so expect to pay top dollar, but worth it for those wishing to live like the White Lotus crew.

Galactic Starcruiser – Star Wars

After Disney bought Lucasfilm, it was only a matter of time before the galaxy far, far away landed at Disneyland. The newly opened Galactic Starcruiser may not be a filming location for the franchise, but it is certainly the closest fans can get to feeling a part of the Star Wars franchise.

It also costs an arm and a leg, but the multi-day experience is said to be out of this world with immersive room designs, character meet and greets and interactive adventures on board your starship.

