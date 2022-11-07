The TikTok-Hyped Ergotune Desk Chair Has Dropped to Its Lowest Price Ever

If you weren’t already aware, full-time employees spend an average of 2,080 hours at their desks each year. On a larger scale, this means you spend a pretty solid chunk of your entire life sitting on that worn-down office chair you found in your neighbour’s hard rubbish three years ago. So, with that reality check in mind, perhaps it’s finally time to invest in some quality office furniture.

Take an ergonomic office chair for example. Not only can it do wonders for your spine and alleviate back pain, but it can reduce the pressure of sitting on your hips, improve your posture and increase blood circulation in the body. Some studies even suggest that ergonomic furniture can enhance your productivity, too. So, how’s that for a positive return on investment?

Now that the question isn’t whether you need a good office chair, but rather, which one should you buy? Let us introduce you to our friends over at ErgoTune — the brand behind the viral Supreme #WFH office chair.

Unlike other high-end legacy brands that start at $1,700 per chair, this ErgoTune number retails for a neat $749. It’s also just dropped to its lowest price ever at $599 today, November 7, as an early Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale event.

Designed to ensure natural comfort and fit your body like a glove, you’ll find the ErgoTune desk chair offers adjustable seat depth, height and backrest position to fit to your precise body length and shape. The TriTune headrest can also be converted into a groove that cradles your neck.

The Gyrobrace 5D armrests can turn up to 270° and supports all activities, including writing, typing, gaming on your iPhone and sketching on your iPad, so you’re sorted no matter what your job or after-hours activities entail. To add to its praises, it’s made of an epic Duraweave Mesh, which is a blend of fabric and polyester developed with durability and breathability in mind. This means those hot summers spent in your home office will be so much more pleasant.

It’s also worth noting that each of these babies will score you a 12 years warranty and free shipping while you’re at it. And don’t worry, if you don’t love it, you’re entitled to a 21-day free return policy.