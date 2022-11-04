The Best and Worst Chocolate Bars in a Celebrations Tub

The humble Celebrations box is making the rounds on the internet right now after it was announced that the UK is running a Bounty-free trial of the chocolate tub. According to the BBC, Mars Wrigley has shared that as many as 40 per cent of choccie fans hate Bounty bars (yes, the word hate was used – can people calm down), which has driven the brand to consider binning the coconut-flavoured snack.

The anti-Bounty move apparently follows a move by Mars Wrigley last year which allowed folks to return unwanted Bounties from Celebrations boxes. (What in the hell?!) According to the brand, the stats on Bounty hate come from a survey of 2,000 people aged 18-65 – many of whom are clearly confused and meant to say that Milky Way is the chocolate no one needs in their lives.

Anyway, with all this Celebrations division going on right now, I thought it made sense that we run a little survey of our own and see what the Lifehacker Australia team considers the best and worst chocolate options in a Celebrations tub.

Spoiler alert: our views do not align with the Mars Wrigley survey. Here’s hoping there are no plans to bring a Bounty ban to Australia.

The best chocolates in a Celebrations box, according to us

First off, not to be confused with a Favourites pack (my preferred box of assorted chocolates, tbh), Celebrations tubs are made up of seven mini Mars Wrigley chocolate bars. Those are: Maltesers Teasers, Mars Bar, Milky Way, Snickers, Galaxy, Galaxy Caramel and our poor unappreciated Bounty.

Ranking these choccies from most popular to least, here’s what the Lifehacker team thought:

Snickers Maltesers Teasers Bounty Mars Bar Galaxy Caramel and Milky Way, tied Galaxy (no one voted for these)

I should point out here that it was an incredibly close call between Snickers and Maltesers Teasers – there’s even a chance things could change if more votes come in. Our team will likely be arguing over this for the remainder of the year. Friendships may be lost.

Personally, I’m in the Maltesers Teasers group and could happily never eat a Milky Way again. I’m not even sure if I have eaten a Galaxy chocolate bar before. We have no relationship at all.

Anyway, what do you think? Do you agree with our ranking of Celebrations box chocolates, or are you cursing our choices? Let us know in the comments below.