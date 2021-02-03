A Ranking Of The Best Dark Chocolate In Australian Supermarkets

Is there anything better than ending your day on a couple – or more – squares of good quality dark chocolate with a nice glass of red wine? Well, it really depends on what kind of chocolate you go for. CHOICE has done the extremely painstaking taste-testing to reveal the best supermarket dark chocolate brands in Australia.

To work out the number one spot, CHOICE blind taste-tested 37 supermarket-bought brands, comparing things like cocoa percentage, sugar content, price, and more.

Without further ado, and before it all melts, here are the top supermarket dark chocolate brands in Australia:

Best Supermarket Dark Chocolate In Australia

Lindt Excellence 90% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 79% Aldi Just Organic 70% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 78% Pico Super Dark 85% Cocoa Single Origin – Expert Rating: 74% Aldi Moser Roth Finest Dark 70% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 73% Lindt Excellence 95% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 73% Lindt Excellence Smooth Blend 70% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 73% Green & Black’s Organic 70% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 72% Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 72% Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 72% Green & Black’s Smooth 70% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 71%

With a whopping five spots in the top 10, it’s quite clear that any kind of Lindt dark chocolate is a winner. Interestingly, the number two spot goes to a humble Aldi chocolate, that only costs $2.79 – far cheaper than any other brand in the top 10.

When it comes to the lowest expert ratings AKA the subpar supermarket dark chocolate brands, we’ve got:

Nestle Plaistowe The Finest Dark 45% Cocoa – Expert Rating: 41%

Woolworths Essentials Dark Choc Cooking Block – Expert Rating: 44%

Cadbury Baking Dark Chocolate – Expert Rating: 45%

Cadbury Old Gold Dark Chocolate Original – Expert Rating: 46%

It comes as no surprise that two of the bottom four brands are cooking chocolate – if it’s going to get melted into a cake or pudding, does it really need a 79% rating?

There you have it. Next time you’re on the hunt for a sweet supermarket treat, grab yourself a block of Lindt, or head to Aldi for the goods. Head here for the full rankings list.

This article was originally published in October 2020.