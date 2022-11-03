How Does Freeze-Dried Dog Food Stack Up Against the Fresh Stuff?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you find picking food for your dog more complicated than shopping for your own meals, hi, hello, welcome, you’ve come to the right place. Do you go with Kibble or wet? Organic? High-protein? Carb-friendly? Freeze-dried dog food?

Seriously, dogs are spoilt for choice. Over the last few years, air-dried and freeze-dried dog food have become increasingly popular choices among dog owners because of how easy and healthy they are for your pup.

What is freeze-dried dog food?

Like human freeze-dried food, freeze-dried dog food is when the raw food has had all its moisture sucked out by freezing temperatures before going through a multi-step drying-out process. It’s a technique that preserves raw ingredients such as fresh meat to deliver a finished dog food product that is raw, shelf-stable and full of nutrients.

Freeze-dried dog food comes in various forms, including tasty treats, mixers or toppers and even complete and balanced freeze-dried meals. So you have a few different mouth-watering options for your furry little friend.

What are the benefits of it?

Freeze-drying preserves the raw ingredients’ nutritional content more than other methods like cooking or dehydrating food. It’s also ideal for pet owners who want to feed their dogs a minimally processed nutritional food but don’t want the hassle of handling and preparing fresh raw meat themselves.

One thing to be cautious of when it comes to freeze-dried dog food is that it’s harder for your dog to digest once you take food out of its natural state, in this case, by drying it out and rehydrating it later, it’s never relatively as easy on the stomach.

So if you make the switch and notice your dog eating or going to the toilet less, you might need to switch back to more traditional dog food or speak to your local vet.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best freeze-dried dog food you can buy online and have delivered to your door.

READ MORE Keep an Eye on Your Fur Baby With These Pet Cameras

Where to buy freeze-dried dog food

Give your carnivorous canine the meaty, delicious and all-natural meal they’ve been craving with New Zealand Naturals Woof Freeze Dried Wild Venison Dog Food. It offers complete and balanced nutrition, with over 90% meat, organs and bones for a protein-packed meal and superfoods, such as coconut oil and Manuka honey, for extra nutritional goodness. It’s also free from artificial flavours or preservatives and comes free of glutens, grains, corn and soy.

Where to buy: Pet Culture ($39.49/280g, $114.89/1kg)

High in meat and low in carbohydrates, this grain-free, freeze-dried dog food is perfect for even the pickiest of eaters. Packed full of New Zealand wholefood ingredients, K9 Natural dog food is made from grass-fed free-range meats, cage-free chicken or sustainably caught fish. They’re minimally processed and formulated to provide the rich and nourishing proteins and fats needed to give your dog a natural source of energy to thrive. Add water to the food when using it as a meal, or sprinkle it on top of your dog’s food to use as a tasty topper. K9 Natural dog food also comes in four other flavours — beef, Hoki and beef, lamb and lamb and salmon.

Where to buy: Petbarn ($15.29/100g)

Created from 100% sustainably sourced meat and made fresh in New Zealand, Meat Mates is a simple serving of freeze-dried, grass-fed beef or cage-free chicken. A dash of fish oil and rosemary extract for an antioxidant boost and a shinier coat is only added to some of their recipes.

Each recipe contains nothing unnecessary or artificial like grains, GMO or fad fillers, and it’ll be gone as soon as it hits the bowls of even the fussiest of eaters.

Where to buy: Amazon Au ($10.99/130g, $89.99/1.5kg)

If you’ve already got your doggo’s dinner sorted, why not spoil them with Big Dog’s freeze-dried dog treats? They’re the perfect treat for your pup or as a meal topper for puppies and adult dogs. These bites are raw and freeze-dried for both raw nutrition benefits and convenience.

Where to buy: Pet Circle ($15.99/160g)

This post has been updated since its original publication.