These Anxiety Dog Beds Are to Pups What Weighted Blankets Are to Humans

If you’ve recently become a dog owner, you’ve probably learnt that, like you, your furry friends can suffer from anxiety, too.

Anxiety is common among dogs for a number of reasons — some are anxious due to situational circumstances like separation anxiety (especially after spending all that time at home with them during the pandemic) or being afraid of thunderstorms, and some can simply be put down to their natural disposition.

A dogs anxiety is often expressed through behaviours like constant barking, excessive grooming or licking of the paws, snapping or acting aggressively around other people and animals, destroying everything from clothes to furniture, or even peeing indoors despite being housebroken. All of which can be distressing for both the dog and its owner.

To help alleviate a pooch’s anxiety, they need to undergo training and positive reinforcement. One way you can support your pupperino is by making sure they have a warm, cosy anxiety dog bed to feel safe in.

There are two styles of anxiety dog beds that work particularly well for anxious canines: The bolster bed and the cave style.

A bolster bed has raised edges that run along the sides of a dog bed and are great for dogs who like to curl up or lean against something when they sleep. This style of bed helps your pup to feel safe and protected.

A cave style dog bed is perfect if your doggo loves to burrow or nest under blankets to feel safe and secure. Look for one with a soft, cosy inside that’s made from fabrics like fleece or wool.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of different anxiety dog beds varying in style, colour and size, so you can find the perfect fit for your furry friend.

Bolster Style Anxiety Dog Beds:

The Pet Terrain Luxury Dog Bed is lined with premium ultra-soft faux fur material which is very gentle on your furry friend’s nose and paws. The raised rim design creates a sense of security and provides head and neck support for dogs who love to curl up in a safe, cosy and calming bed. It’s also super easy to clean, the bed covers are completely removable and machine safe. The smart design also means the bed filling is not required to be washed each time. The dog bed is constructed with durable fabric and strong stitching, preventing tears and rips at seams and ensuring the bed can keep its shape over time. The bed base is well-padded, providing support for joint and muscle while the non-skid bottom provides stability. The Pet terrain Luxury Calming Dog Bed is available in 3 generous sizes — small, medium and large.

The FurHaven Pet Dog Bed is perfect for pets young and old. Lined with faux fleece and chenille soft woven sofa-style memory foam it’s designed to provide your doggo with maximum comfort. The memory foam is designed to work with your pet’s weight and contour to their body providing better overall support and relief from painful muscles and joint discomfort. They’ll feel both secure and protected thanks to the three bolstered sides, giving them a variety of cosy positions to snuggle into. With a removable and washable cover, this sofa bed is easy to clean and relatively fuss-free.

Ideal for pets great and small, the PaWz Dog Bed provides your pet with the supportive, pressure-relieving comfort they deserve after a big day chewing bones. Designed to essentially cuddle your doggo while they sleep, the bed encases them with pillow-like walls offering a sense of security and enhanced comfort. It’s also a dream to clean since it’s machine washable.

Cave-Style Anxiety Dog Beds:

Show your favourite little furball how much you love the with a Furhaven Plush Minky Faux Fur and Velvet Calming Anti-Anxiety Burrow Nest Hug Pet Bed. Designed for both dogs and cats, it’s got tall fibre-filled walls to keep your pet in warmth, provide privacy and a sense of comfort and security. Its soft mink faux fur and plush velvet features make it perfect for snuggling and nesting while the non-skid base keeps the bed in place. It’s also machine washable, for fuss-free cleaning.

Think of this dog bed like your pups very own sleeping bag. Made from soft, cosy fabric, it’s perfect if your dog loves to snuggle under blankets to feel safe and secure. If it’s too warm and your dog doesn’t want to snuggle inside the sleeping bag then the zipper allows you to convert it to a mat for your pet to rest. It’s machine washable, water and tear-resistant and lightweight enough for travel.

If you’re looking for a warm, cosy place for your precious pup to hang out this winter, this lightweight, portable dog bed from Ideal Smart is it. The cave-like design will make your pet feel comfortable, snug and safe. Made from machine washable, hygienic fabrics, it’s also easy to clean and transportable, meaning you can take it with you on your travels and your pup will always feel at home.

