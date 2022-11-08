Click Frenzy Officially Starts Tonight, But We’ve Found Some Juicy Early Sales

Grab your wallets, folks, because Click Frenzy’s massive sale event for 2022 officially kicks off at 7pm (AEDT) tonight. That said, some sales have already begun, but more on that later. The 53-hour online shopping event is set to include a range of delicious Click Frenzy deals and sales across everything from fashion and beauty to homewares and tech. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Click Frenzy?

Starting in 2012, Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that happens twice a year in addition to a few smaller popup events (like JuLove and Travel Frenzy). Each year since its inception, it’s gotten bigger and bigger with big-name brands like THE ICONIC, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys, Glassons, and more typically slashing anywhere between 20% to 80% off a range of products. Given this event is happening just over a month before Christmas, it’s the perfect time to shop for those last-minute gifts.

When does Click Frenzy Start?

Click Frenzy’s main event 2022 starts tonight, November 8, at 7pm (AEDT) and will run until midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, November 10. That’s a total of 53 hours to bag yourself a bargain. That said, some retailers usually extend their sale periods beyond the two-day event, so it’s worth checking the sale periods everywhere you plan to shop. We already know of a few big-name brands who have kicked things off already, but more on that later.

If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ll be compiling a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them.

Here’s where you can shop the best early Click Freny deals we know of so far.

The best Click Frenzy 2022 sales

The best Click Frenzy homewares deals

The best Click Frenzy beauty sales

The best Click Frenzy fashion sales

The best Click Frenzy Wellness sales

Lovehoney — Up to 50% off select products

— Up to 50% off select products Wild Secrets — 20-70% off everything

The best Click Frenzy Tech deals

Bing Lee – Clean up with big deals on Dyson

– Clean up with big deals on Dyson Bose — Up to 40% off on select Bose products

— Up to 40% off on select Bose products The Good Guys — 20% Off a huge range of online products using the code FRENZY

— 20% Off a huge range of online products using the code FRENZY Dell — Up to 40% off select laptops

Up to 40% off select laptops Ecovacs – Save $300 off T9+

– Save $300 off T9+ Samsung – Up to 30% off select products

That’s all we’ve found, for now, folks. But we will update this regularly throughout the sale event, so check back in.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.