Click Frenzy Officially Starts Tonight, But We’ve Found Some Juicy Early Sales

Grab your wallets, folks, because Click Frenzy’s massive sale event for 2022 officially kicks off at 7pm (AEDT) tonight. That said, some sales have already begun, but more on that later. The 53-hour online shopping event is set to include a range of delicious Click Frenzy deals and sales across everything from fashion and beauty to homewares and tech. Here’s everything you need to know.
What is Click Frenzy?
Starting in 2012, Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that happens twice a year in addition to a few smaller popup events (like JuLove and Travel Frenzy). Each year since its inception, it’s gotten bigger and bigger with big-name brands like THE ICONIC, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys, Glassons, and more typically slashing anywhere between 20% to 80% off a range of products. Given this event is happening just over a month before Christmas, it’s the perfect time to shop for those last-minute gifts.
When does Click Frenzy Start?
Click Frenzy’s main event 2022 starts tonight, November 8, at 7pm (AEDT) and will run until midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, November 10. That’s a total of 53 hours to bag yourself a bargain. That said, some retailers usually extend their sale periods beyond the two-day event, so it’s worth checking the sale periods everywhere you plan to shop. We already know of a few big-name brands who have kicked things off already, but more on that later.
If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ll be compiling a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them.
Here’s where you can shop the best early Click Freny deals we know of so far.
The best Click Frenzy 2022 sales
Table of Contents
The best Click Frenzy homewares deals
- Emma Sleep – Up to 55% off a range of products
- PetBarn — Up to 50% Off select dog and cat products
- Myer — Up to 60% off home, women’s and kids’ fashion, toys & more
- Dyson — Save up to $400 or receive a complimentary gift with select haircare purchases
- $400 off the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner
- $250 off the Dyson V15 Detect Complete cordless vacuum cleaner
- $300 off the Dyson Cool Purifying Fan
- Ecosa — 25-40% off sitewide
- Target —20% off selected home items
- Sheridan Outlet —50% off sitewide, plus VIP members take a further 20% off
- Forty Winks —50% off mattresses, 30% off furniture, bedding and bedheads
- De’Longhi — 20% off sitewide using the code FRENZYNOV22
- Royal Dalton — Up to 60% off sitewide
- Salt & Pepper — Main offer 25-60% off everything
- Koala — Spend and Save up to $800 across the entire site
- Kogan — Up to 65% off across tech, home and living, toys and games, outdoor, fashion and sports apparel
- Calming Blankets — 30% off sitewide using the code ‘HOLIDAY30’
- Temple & Webster — 10% off sitewide
The best Click Frenzy beauty sales
- Adore Beauty — Up to 40% off select products using the code CLICKAU
- Dyson — $200 off the Dyson Corrale straightener (Purple/Black)
- Sephora – 20% off storewide
- Glamraider – 20% Off sitewide sale
- Shaver Shop — up to 80% off + free shipping
- Hey Bud — Up to 25% off on select products
- Current Body — Up to 60% off on select products
- La Roche-Posay — 20% off site wide
- iHerb — Up to 80% off select iHerb products
The best Click Frenzy fashion sales
- THE ICONIC — 30% off a select range of products
- Ugg Express — 15% Off storewide with code CF15
- BONDS — 40% Off sitewide
- Champion — 40% off sitewide
- Glassons —20% Off select online products
- Glue Store – 25% off almost everything
- FILA —Up to 70% off
- Guess — 30% off storewide using the code FRENZY30
- Peter Alexander — 40% off selected women’s, men’s, and kids’ sleepwear
- Ray-Ban — Enjoy 20% off select products
- Lee Jeans – 40% off full-price styles
- Oakley — Enjoy 20% off select products
- Strandbags – Up to 20% off handbags and 40% off travel
- Sunglass Hut — Enjoy 20% off select products
- Oxford — Up to 60% off everything
- Levi’s — 25% off sitewide
- Crocs — Up to 50% off select styles
- Oodie — Up to $40 off Oodies
- Under Armour — Up to 60% off select products
The best Click Frenzy Wellness sales
- Lovehoney — Up to 50% off select products
- Wild Secrets — 20-70% off everything
The best Click Frenzy Tech deals
- Bing Lee – Clean up with big deals on Dyson
- Bose — Up to 40% off on select Bose products
- The Good Guys — 20% Off a huge range of online products using the code FRENZY
- Dell — Up to 40% off select laptops
- Ecovacs – Save $300 off T9+
- Samsung – Up to 30% off select products
That’s all we’ve found, for now, folks. But we will update this regularly throughout the sale event, so check back in.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.