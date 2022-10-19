Olivia Wilde’s Salad Dressing Recipe Has Left Us Even More Confused

As you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, Olivia Wilde is making headlines once again – this time for a salad dressing. And, as ridiculous as it sounds, this has very much become a thing on the internet. We even wrote about the news, and the rather sad relationship breakdown behind it, earlier on the site.

yolk only omelette with special salad dressing and a negroni sbagliato — Nisha Chittal (@NishaChittal) October 18, 2022

In a nutshell, the story behind Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing making its way into water cooler discourse is that she allegedly made said dressing for Harry Styles, which in turn hurt her ex-partner Jason Sudekis. It’s all quite icky, but the central point of this whole saga is that the internet is now obsessed with Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing recipe.

Seemingly, Wilde has heard the calls of the internet as she has taken to Instagram and shared what appears to be the salad dressing recipe. If you would like to recreate the controversial dressing at home for yourself, we’ve shared the recipe below.

How to make Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing

Wilde shared what appears to be a page out of Nora Ephron’s Heartburn, a book about infidelity and a marriage breakdown that also features a few useful recipes. Now, whether that’s a coincidence or some kind of deep message Wilde is attempting to share about the very real break-up at the heart of this chaos, we can’t tell you.

But we can tell you how to make the salad dressing she posted about.

What you’ll need:

2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard

2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar

6 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

This is taken directly from Heartburn, as shared by Olivia Wilde.

“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugola and watercress and endive.”

Anyway, if you go ahead and make it, let us know what you think.