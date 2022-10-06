A Look at Where the Stars of Looking for Alibrandi Are Now

Melina Marchetta’s novel Looking for Alibrandi made its mark on Australian culture 30 years ago, and now it’s been 22 years since the book was adapted into an iconic Aussie film.

With the arrival of these major anniversaries, there has been a lot of renewed interest in Looking for Alibrandi (I mean, the interest for me never stopped, but still). The story is also being adapted a second time, this time making its way to the stage by way of Belvoir St Theatre and director Stephen Nicolazzo.

If you’re new to the Alibrandi story, let’s take a quick moment to introduce you, shall we? Firstly, the novel was written by Melina Marchetta (who actually grew up in the same area as I did, heyyy). Looking for Alibrandi was released in 1992 and told an uber-relatable story of a 17-year-old girl navigating the complexities of identity, school, love and an overbearing Italian family.

The synopsis of the novel reads as follows:

Josephine Alibrandi is seventeen and in her final year at a wealthy girls’ school. This is the year she meets her father, the year she falls in love, the year she finds the real truth about her family — and the identity she has been searching for. The year she sets herself free. Multi-award-winning and a bestselling modern classic beloved by so many, Looking for Alibrandi will stay with you always.

Looking for Alibrandi the movie followed in 2000. It remains an Aussie classic (in my opinion, at least). The soundtrack is also the perfect blend of Italian folk music and Killing Heidi.

The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

Josie (Pia Miranda) is struggling to cope with her teenage existence. She lives with her single mother, Christina (Greta Scacchi), and attends a prestigious private school, where her snobbish classmates mock her Sicilian heritage. She contends with the dramas of teen romance, divided between John (Matthew Newton) and Jacob (Kick Gurry). When her family receives a visit from Michael (Anthony LaPaglia), her mother’s former lover, Josie is overwhelmed when she discovers that he is also her father.

Anyway, if all this talk about Josie Alibrandi and her coming-of-age story has you feeling all kinds of nostalgic, let’s take a look at the cast from the film that really caused Looking for Alibrandi to blow up in Australia and where they all are now.

Looking for Alibrandi film cast: where are they now?

Pia Miranda (Josie Alibrandi): Our leading lady Pia has made appearances on shows like All Saints and the Secret Life of Us since starring in Looking for Alibrandi, but most recently is known for having won Survivor in 2019 (legend!) as well as appearing on The Masked Singer in 2022 as Thong.

Greta Scacchi (Christina Alibrandi): Greta Scacchi brought the role of Josie’s mother alive in Looking for Alibrandi. Since then, she’s appeared in a number of projects, including well-received films Amanda and Ways To Live Forever.

Elena Cotta (Katia Alibrandi): The matriarch of the Alibrandi family is played by Elena Cotta. Since then, she has appeared in a handful of productions like The Man Without Gravity.

Anthony LaPaglia (Michael Andretti): The role of Josie’s mostly-absent father is played by Anthony LaPaglia. A pretty majorly recognisable name for most Aussies, you could say. Since Alibrandi, LaPaglia has appeared in films like Holding the Man (which stars Ryan Corr of House of the Dragon), Balibo, Nitram and even voiced Lex Luthor in the animated All-Star Superman production.

Kick Gurry (Jacob Coote): Josie’s first love, Jacob Coote (the guy who drives her around on formal night not “in a panel van” but the back of a motorbike), is played by Kick Gurry.

Since his days playing Josie’s Anglo boyfriend, Gurry has appeared in projects like Garage Days and Edge of Tomorrow. Most recently, he’s appearing in Stan’s new series C*A*U*G*H*T — a satirical comedy about Aussie soldiers on a secret mission in a war-torn country.

Kerry Walker (Sister Louise): The role of Sister Louise — the principal of Josie’s school and her main mentor — was played by Kerry Walker. After Looking for Alibrandi, Walker appeared in some major films like The Dish and Moulin Rouge.

In 1994, Walker was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her service to the performing arts.

Matthew Newton (John Barton): Josie’s dearest friend, John Barton, is played by Matthew Newton. In the years since Looking for Alibrandi, Newtown — the son of Bert and Patti Newton — has moved into more directing and screenwriting jobs on projects like From Nowhere and Who We Are Now.

Newton took a step back from his acting career a few years back after being accused and convicted of assault charges. He has since undergone treatment for bipolar disorder.

Leeanna Walsman (Carly Bishop): The role of snobby, racist Carly Bishop was played by Leeanna Walsman, who has since gone on to appear in projects like Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Penguin Bloom and TV series Safe Harbour.

Where can I watch the movie?

If you’re keen on a rewatch of Looking for Alibrandi, you can find it on Netflix Australia right now. If you’ve never seen it before, believe me. It’s worth your time.

Oh, and if you’d like to know what would have happened in the Alibrandi story after the book/movie wraps up, check out this old but great interview from our pals at Pedestrian next.