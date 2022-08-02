All the Contestants and Clues for the Masked Singer Australia So Far

Are you ready for the most cooked series on television to return to your screen? Because we most certainly are. The Masked Singer Australia has a launch date for 2022, and we’ve no doubt that fans are already starting to think about who may be singing beneath those absolutely ridiculous costumes.

With the risk of exposing ourselves as absolutely basic weirdos who love a little bit of Masked Singer drama, we decided to write up a quick guide to the new season and everything you can expect from it.

What is The Masked Singer?

In a nutshell, The Masked Singer Australia is a talent show in which a list of celebrities (or rather, personalities) sing on stage while wearing over-the-top costumes that hide their identities from the audience and judges.

The panel of judges, and the audience at home, hear a list of clues that hint at who it may be under the mask and people can make their guesses. When the singer is eliminated (it’s a voting process), they are unmasked, and you can bask in the glory of having guessed correctly or awkwardly sit there and learn you were wrong.

The Aussie series was born off the back of the success of the U.S version of The Masked Singer, which was inspired by a Korean game show, King of Mask Singer.

Who is on the Masked Singer in 2022?

The judging panel for the Aussie reality show has changed in 2022, with only Dave Hughes returning for season 4. He will be joined by Mel B (yes, of the Spice Girls), radio presenter Chrissie Swan and former Bachie contestant Abbie Chatfield.

How about the singers, though? The list of performing characters is slowly being revealed, and it’s as chaotic as ever. Here’s who we know is hitting the stage so far:

Blowfly

Mirrorball

Popcorn

Rooster

Snapdragon

Thong

Tiger

Zombie

Watch this space for updates. But for now, Thong is absolutely our fave (judging on looks alone).

Once again, the series will be hosted by everyone’s favourite TV dad, Osher Günsberg.

Do we have any clues to obsess over?

Yes! There aren’t too many just yet, but we have seen clues about there being a former Neighbours star competing on the show, along with a “gold medal-winning legend of Australian sport”.

We can also say folks are already starting to guess the identity of some of the contestants, with fans wondering if Mirrorball is none other than our girl, Kylie Minogue.

Everybody needs good Neighbours! Ramsay Street Royalty is behind one of our masks… but who?



The #MaskedSingerAU Starts 7.30 Sunday on 10 and 10 play on demand. pic.twitter.com/5xNh0VV5HY — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) August 1, 2022

When and where can we watch The Masked Singer Australia in 2022?

The Masked Singer Australia premieres Sunday, August 7 at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 Play.

We will be sure to update this piece with more details on the 2022 season of The Masked Singer Australia as they become available.