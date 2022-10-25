What Is Black Seed Oil and How Do You Use It?

Derived from the plant Nigella Sativa, black seed oil is a herbal ingredient native to Eastern Europe and Western Asia. According to Healthline, it’s been widely utilised for over 3,000 thousand years by practitioners of ancient medicines. This is because it’s claimed to contain natural medicinal properties that may alleviate symptoms associated with headaches, back pain, high blood pressure, infections and inflammation. However, it is still relatively unknown in the West.

Hab Shifa — the first Australian company to introduce a range of Black Seed products to the global marketplace — is on a mission to change that. Retailing a bunch of products, including black seed oil capsules, honey, grinders, moisturisers, hair products and more, Hab Shifa says each black seed-based product is designed to harness the power of nature to help you live healthier and feel better.

What might black seed oil be able to do for you?

According to Healthline, some research and tests have found black seed oil may alleviate acne. This may be due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. In the same way, a small study testing black seed oil mixed with like olive oil, tea tree oil, cocoa butter, and vitamins A and B12 on psoriasis patients saw a 75% reduction in their psoriasis severity and inflammation after applying the herbal cream to the affected area daily for 12 weeks. It may also support hair health, aid in treating vitiligo, support weight loss, improve blood sugar control, and reduce symptoms of eczema.

If you’d like to make a more informed decision about using black seed oil, please speak to your GP or medical practitioner.

How do you use it?

TQ+ Activated Oil Capsules, $27.50

Hab Shifa retails these ingestible black seed oil capsules that contain 100% black seed oil. You can also nab the black seed oil in a bottle, so you can drink it straight from the teaspoon if that would suit you better.

Organic Black Seed Pack, $9.95

Alternatively, you can just buy a bag of the seeds and either take them on their own or sprinkle it on cereals, muesli, and salads. It can also be added to bread and shakes. Hab Shifa’s top tip is to combine them with fennel, mustard, and cumin seeds for a tasty seasoning, too.

Manuka Honey (MGO 30+) with Black Seed Oil, $23.95

Masked by the delicious taste of Manuka honey, if you’re not someone who likes to taste your supplements, this might be the way to go. Add it to a smoothie, overnight oats or just on toast and Bob’s your uncle.

Himalayan Rock Salt, Chilli & Black Seed Grinder, $9.95

Another way to add small doses of these seeds to your diet is by grabbing a black seed salt or chilli grinder. It requires less habitual learning and will flavour your meals.

Black Seed Nurturing Shampoo, $19.95

If you’d prefer to start with external use, Hab Shifa also sells black seed haircare products designed to cleanse and nurture your scalp and hair.

Interested in learning more? You can check out Hab Shifa's entire range here.