Everything Football Fans Need to Know About the 2022/23 Champions League Competition

The UEFA Champions League season is ramping up once again for 2022/23. Teams have qualified for the men’s group stage and fans are getting excited for the journey towards the final. If you’re keen to watch the biggest games of the season at home from Australia, here’s everything you need to know.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Who is in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage?

There are 32 teams that make up the group stage of the 2022/23 competition. The teams have been broken down into the following pots.

Champions League Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP, Champions League holders)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League holders)

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Champions League Pot 2

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

Leipzig (GER)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Champions League Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Champions League Pot 4

Rangers (SCO)

Dinamo (CRO)

Marseille (FRA)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Celtic (SCO)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

These pots have then been divided up into groups A-H, which you can see below:

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B: Porto, Atlético, Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C: Bayern, Barcelona, Inter, Viktoria Plzeň

Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting CP, Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo

Group F: Real Madrid, Leipzig, Shakhtar, Celtic

Group G: Man. City, Sevilla, Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H: Paris, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

You can read up on the groups for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League here.

When does the season kick off?

If you’re ready to mark your calendar for important dates, we’ve got them here for you. Per the UEFA Champions League website, the 2022/23 season is slated to run to the following schedule. Keep in mind that these dates may change, however.

Group stage games kick off on September 6, 2022 (September 7 in Aus)

Knockout phase dates:

The round of 16 draw will fall on November 7, 2022 (November 8 in Aus).

Round of 16: Begins February 14, 2023 (February 15 in Aus) Quarter-finals: April 11–12 and 18–19, 2023 (April 12 onwards in Aus) Semi-finals: May 9–10 and 16–17, 2023 (May 9 onwards in Aus)

When is the UEFA Champions League Grand Final?

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 (likely early morning June 11 here in Aus). The game will be played at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

We’ll update you on kick-off times once those details become available for the final.

In more interesting news, however, the host of the 2024 final has also been announced. It will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, England.

How to watch Champions League games in Australia

Wouldn’t it be nice if all the sporting matches were on the same platform? It would be, but that’s unfortunately not the reality in our streaming landscape.

When it comes to the Champions League in Australia, you could once find games over on Optus Sport. That has since changed, however. Stan Sport has since taken over the broadcasting rights for the Champions League, so this is where you will find all matches, including the final game, for the 2022/23 season.

On June 28, 2021, Stan announced that the service landed a multi-year partnership agreement with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). This includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League, and the UEFA Super Cup for the next three seasons.

So get your Stan Sport membership up and running if you’re hoping to catch any games from these comps in the coming seasons. A Stan Sports add-on is an additional $10 per month on top of your regular Stan membership fee (which ranges from $10 to $19 per month). You can sign up for a seven-day free trial if you like, however.

Will you be getting up in the wee hours to cheer your team on? Let us know who you’re rooting for in the comments below.

If you want more football content, read on about the FIFA Men’s World Cup, Women’s World Cup, and the Premier League comp next.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.