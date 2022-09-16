This $16 Samosa Maker Cooks Sweet and Savoury Treats in 5 Minutes Flat

In our eyes, you can never have too many kitchen appliances. Why? At our very core, we’re complete suckers for convenience, so investing in tools to help us get from A to B quicker will always be worth that extra cupboard space. Where would you even be without that trusty air fryer or veggie chopper?

The latest gadget to enter the scene? This epic samosa maker. We didn’t know we needed one of these babies until we started seeing them take over TikTok. With over 259.9k views, people from all over the world have started making videos about how it’s helped them cook up some pretty epic snacks — and no, we’re not just talking samosas. This device also makes cupcakes in five minutes flat, as well as Nutella pastries and apple turnovers, just to name a few.

Australian TikToker and vlogger @katclarke86 has been one of the best at experimenting with a bunch of new samosa maker recipes, which you can check out for yourself below:

So, where can you get your hot little hands on one of your own? Let us give you the rundown.

The best TikTok-approved samosa makers

This samosa maker is the queen of all samosa makers and will cook up to 24 treats in a jiffy, which means the whole family can get involved. Offering a non-stick coating, skid resistant feet, 150 to 180 degrees temperature control and overheat protection, you’ll have the ultimate no-fuss cooking experience with this device.

Even though it’s non-stick, we’d still recommend giving the plates a little bit of an oil before popping your ingredients on there — just to make sure it goes extra crisp and glides right off.

Where to buy: eBay ($42.56)

If you live on your own or as a couple and don’t think you’ll use the entirety of a 24-piece samosa set, this smaller $16 device does the exact same thing — non-stick, 150 to 180 degrees temperature controls and skid resistant — but allows you to cook a smaller quantity, boasting only six moulds. The samosas (or any other samosa maker recipes you make) will also be a little larger than they would in the other device, so if that’s what you’re looking for, this baby is worth the investment. It’s also a lot smaller, so won’t take up as much space in your already busy cupboard.

Where to buy: eBay ($15.70)