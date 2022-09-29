12 New Books That Should Be On Your Radar, From Cosy Crimes to Daring Memoirs

Spring, better known as “book season”, is always bustling with fantastic new releases that fill up shelves ahead of Christmas. Expect some of the most anticipated reads of the year to drop between now and December. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best new book releases that are going straight on top our TBR piles.

It’s a solid month for biographies with Bachie sweetheart, Brooke Blurton, and Harry Potter alumni, Tom Felton, both releasing their debut memoirs. Meanwhile, BookTok’s favourite authors Colleen Hoover and Adam Silvera are about to drop the sequels to their bestselling books It End With Us and They Both Die at the End (respectively).

Keep reading to find out the best new book releases that will be coming out in October.

Best new biography books to read this month

Big Love by Brooke Blurton

About the book:

From Bachelor Australia contestant to proud Indigenous advocate, Brooke Blurton’s star has continued to rise.

Now regarded as one of Australia’s sweethearts, the reality star reveals all in her debut memoir. Her book deep dives into her difficult childhood, including the cycle of intergenerational trauma, abuse and homelessness. In this her own words, Brooke reclaims her country, her people and, most importantly, herself.

Release date: 5 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.24) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($36.92) | QBD ($29.99)

Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton

About the book:

Guys, it’s Draco. Draco Malfoy. (Real name Tom Felton.) And he’s blessed us with his first and only memoir, revealing some of the behind-the-scenes tea on the set of the Harry Potter franchise.

In his memoir, Felton recounts growing up on the set of one of the biggest movie franchises in history, as well as his lifelong childhood friendships and navigating adult life after filming finished.

Release date: 18 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.99) | Booktopia ($27.75) | eBay ($36.22) | QBD ($35)

Best fiction new releases to read this month

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover

About the book:

By now, you would have heard about Colleen Hoover and her talent for writing stories that will leave you ugly crying until dawn. The best example of her most heart-wrenching work is It Ends With Us, so if you’re familiar that book then you’ll want to its sequel, It Starts With Us.

The first book is about a woman named Lily and how her relationship with her husband Ryle is upended by the arrival of her first love, Atlas. But the second novel tells Atlas’ side of the story and reveals what happens to the trio next.

Release date: 18 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($22.95) | eBay ($35.48) | QBD ($19.99)

Seeing Other People by Diana Reid

About the book:

If you’re looking for a beach read to take with you ahead of your Christmas break, you’ll want to snap up Seeing Other People. Lifehacker Australia’s very own, Jasmine Wallis, is convinced that Diana Reid’s latest novel is destined to be the book of the summer.

According to Jas, “the story follows two 20-something sisters, Eleanor and Charlie as they navigate life post-COVID lockdowns. It’s set over a long, hot summer and features a love triangle, sibling rivalry, and the question of self-love versus selfishness.”

Release date: 5 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($24.75) | eBay ($35.99) | QBD ($22.99)

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

About the book:

From the author behind Little Fires Everywhere comes her new novel about the unbreakable bond between a mother and child.

Twelve-year-old Bird Gardner lives in a world where the government is obsessed with preserving “American culture”, from removing the children of dissidents (especially those of Asian origin) to removing library books that aren’t seen as patriotic. Despite the government’s censorship, Bird finds a cryptic drawing that will lead him to his missing mother and an underground network of librarians planning a radical act of defiance.

Release date: 5 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.50) | Booktopia ($24.50) | eBay ($35.72) | QBD ($22.99)

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

About the book:

No, your eyes do not deceive you. This is the story of Demon Copperhead, a teenaged boy born to a single mother in a caravan park. He has no assets except for his dead father’s good looks and his caustic wit.

Inspired by the same anger and compassion that Charles Dickens honed while writing David Copperfield, this novel will take you through the modern perils of foster care, child labour, derelict schools, athletic success, addiction, disastrous loves, and crushing losses.

Release date: 18 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($21.99) | Booktopia ($24.75) | eBay ($37.69) | QBD ($32.99)

The Picture Bride by Lee Geum-yi

About the book:

Would you marry a man you’ve only ever glimpsed through a photograph?

That’s exactly the plot of The Picture Bride by Lee Geum-yi, where three Korean women pack up their lives and move to Hawaii to marry three strangers. While a picture is worth a thousand words, there’s certainly a lot of intel that can be left out, which is exactly what these brides discover when they meet their husbands.

Release date: 5 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($32.99) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($34.83) | QBD ($32.99)

Best new crime fiction books to read this month

The Ghost of Gracie Flynn by Joanna Morrison

About the book:

Eighteen years ago, Gracie Flynn met an early – and shocking – death that still haunts the lives of Robyn, Cohen and Sam. When the three university friends meet again, their reunion is marred by another death.

This tension-filled story will uncover what happened on that tragic night, finally revealing the mysterious circumstances surrounding Gracie’s death.

Release date: 5 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($32.99) | Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($32.99)

The Sun Walks Down by Fiona McFarlane

About the book: The Sun Walks Down is set in 1883, in the fictional colonial Flinders Ranges town of Fairly, where the local community searches for a little boy named Denny, who has gone missing following a dust storm.

It features a brilliant, kaleidoscopic view of the town, a wide range of colourful characters and many years of research on the area and the era, as well as the traditional owners of the land.

Release date: 5 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($37.69) | QBD ($22.99)

The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth

About the book:

This book almost had us fooled as a romance novel, but it’s actually an exhilarating piece of crime fiction about a married couple that move into a cliffside cottage in a seaside town near Melbourne.

While Pippa and Gabe initially thought their new home would be the perfect place to raise their young daughters, they quickly discover the house’s true sinister nature. Nicknamed “The Spot”, the cliffs near their picture-perfect home are known as a popular place for those who wish to end their lives.

When Gabe becomes a local hero after successfully talking many people off the ledge, everything is rosy until one night he fails to save one. After seeing her husband on the cliff with the deceased, Pippa wonders whether the woman really did jump or if Gabe pushed her.

Release date: 25 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($21.99) | Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($24.99)

Best new Young Adult books to read this month

Daughter of Darkness by Katharine & Elizabeth Corr

About the book:

Deina is a Soul Severer. As a servant of the Greek god Hades, it’s her job to help shepherd dying souls to the bleak Underworld.

Trapped in servitude until she can buy her freedom, Deina jumps at the opportunity given by Orpheus, a wealthy tyrant: retrieve the king’s dead wife and win freedom and fortune. But to complete her task, Deina will have to ally herself with a group of soul severers she doesn’t fully trust.

Release date: 5 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($17.25) | Booktopia ($17.50) | eBay ($27.69) | QBD ($16.99)

The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera

About the book:

A couple of years ago, They Both Die at the End dominated For You pages on BookTok, centring on Death-Cast, a mysterious organisation that will call you 24 hours ahead of your impending death.

In this prequel, we meet two new strangers – Orion and Valentino – who have also signed up to Death-Cast. When the two cross paths in Times Square, they feel an immediate and deep connection. But that beautiful connection is ruined when one of them receives a call from Death-Cast, and the other doesn’t.

Release date: 4 October

Where to buy: Amazon ($29.19) | Booktopia ($21.25) | eBay ($33.50) | QBD ($16.99)