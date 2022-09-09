Here’s How to Find the First Thing You Ever Watched on Netflix

It was Netflix’s 25th birthday not long ago but we’ve had it for much less time than that here in Australia. The streaming service hit our shores in 2015 and has only grown since. Seven years down the track it can be a struggle to remember what it was that you first watched on Netflix. But did you know there’s an easy way to find out?

How to find your viewing activity on Netflix

This method actually comes from Netflix itself which posted a video tutorial on TikTok. Check it out below:

As explained in the video, here’s how you find your first Netflix show or movie through your viewing activity:

Log in to Netflix on desktop Click on the accounts tab. Click on the drop-down menu for the profile you wish to view and select viewing activity. Scroll all the way back to your first title. Alternatively, you can download your full watch history and scroll to the bottom of the list.

Let me tell you, scrolling back through my Netflix history was a time and will probably be pretty confronting for those who spend more hours than they’d like to admit streaming. To that end I’d suggest just downloading the full list, it’s much quicker.

What was your first Netflix show or movie? Let us know in the comments.

I’ll go first. I joined Netflix as soon as it was made available in March 2015, so mine was season 1 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Other members of my team cited House of Cards, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Cowspiracy and even the pilot of Friends as their first Netflix watches.

Looking at your viewing history can really tell you a lot about yourself. Is there anything you rewatched multiple times? Have your viewing habits changed over the years? Can you pinpoint the times you went down a TV show-hole? It’s like reading an old diary.

