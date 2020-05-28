The Fastest NBN Plans, According to the ACCC

Image: Paramount Pictures

The ACCC's quarterly report for May on real-world NBN speeds has once again kept Optus on top of the leaderboard for the third time in a row.

In the latest Measuring Broadband Australia report, Optus customers were found to receive 89.3% of their plan’s maximum speeds during peak hours (between 7pm and 11pm). Exetel followed with customers found to get 87% during busy hours, trailed by TPG at 86.7%.

This puts Optus ahead of the nine other telcos featured in the report, including Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iiNet, iPrimus, MyRepublic, Telstra, TPG, and for the first time, Vodafone.

Here are the full results:

Overall Overall excluding under

performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 87.3% 90.0% 86.1% Dodo 83.7% 88.7% 82.5% Exetel 88.3% 88.9% 87.0% iiNet 85.7% 90.9% 83.9% iPrimus 83.7% 88.7% 82.5% MyRepublic 84.5% 88.0% 82.9% Optus 90.1% 91.7% 89.3% Telstra 85.2% 90.6% 83.9% TPG 88.0% 90.8% 86.7% Vodafone 84.2% 87.6% 83.0%

The Measuring Broadband Australia report sample covers 1,270 NBN connections across the ten providers in question. That’s not a huge sample size, but it’s a useful barometer of telco NBN performance, nonetheless.

Here’s a look at NBN 100 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

iPrimus and Vodafone are your cheapest options for an NBN 100 plan from the providers featured in the report. In both cases, this is thanks to a promotional discount.

With iPrimus, you’ll pay $85 per month for your first year with the telco, after which your bill will rise to $90 per month. You do however have to sign a 12-month contract to get this deal. On Vodafone, you’ll pay $85 per month for your first six months, and $95 per month thereafter. Vodafone’s plan is contact-free.

iPrimus was ranked equal ninth in terms of peak hour speeds, while Vodafone came in at seventh place.

If you’d prefer to avoid a plan with promotional pricing, Aussie Broadband and MyRepublic are your cheapest options. Both telcos charge $89 per month for a plan with unlimited data. Aussie Broadband came fourth in terms of peak hours speeds, while MyRepublic ranked sixth.

TPG is a hair more expensive, but also worth considering given its third-place finish. An NBN 100 plan on TPG will set you back $89.99 per month on an 18-month contract, but you can go month-to-month if you pay a $129.95 set-up fee.

While Optus may be the best performing provider according to the ACCC, it’s also the second most expensive option out of the telcos featured in the report. An unlimited data NBN 100 plan will set you back $105 per month, and you’ll be up for $99 in setup fees. The plan is contract-free, but you’ll have to pay out a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first three years. This works out to $7 per month left in your term.

And here’s a look at NBN 50 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Vodafone is the cheapest option here, thanks to a timed offer. You’ll get your first six months for $65 per month, and then pay $75 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free, so you’re able to leave as soon as the discount runs out, however.

Excluding promotional discounts, MyRepublic is your cheapest option, but only by a slim margin. You’ll pay $69 per month on MyRepublic, followed by $69.99 per month on TPG, or $70 per month on Dodo.

MyRepublic is your best bet if you’d prefer a contract-free option; you won’t pay any upfront fees unless you want to add a modem. On the other hand, TPG and Dodo both charge a setup fee unless you’re willing to consent to an extended contract.

Speed winner Optus sits in the middle of the road when it comes to NBN 50 plans, priced at $75 per month. You’ll need to pay a $99 setup fee, however. Once again, the plan is contract-free, but you’ll have to pay out a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first three years.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.

