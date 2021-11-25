Bump Season 2 Has a Release Date So Cancel Your Boxing Day Plans

One of the best series to come out of Australia in recent memory is Stan’s original TV show Bump.

The heartwarming family dramedy about a teenager dealing with the life-changing event that is an unexpected pregnancy was such a hit with audiences earlier this year that Stan quickly renewed it for a second and third season. The best news? We don’t have to wait much longer for season 2.

Stan has dropped some fresh details on Bump’s second season as well as a date for when we can binge it and let’s just say, it’s quite the Christmas miracle.

When can you watch Bump season 2?

I’ll say this, Bump certainly knows how to get its timing right. The first season was released on January 1 this year, perfectly timed to catch Aussies parked on the couch after a night out on NYE.

Now Stan has confirmed that all episodes of season 2 of Bump will drop on December 26, 2021, yet another time we’ll all be chilling on the couch recovering from our Christmas feeds.

There will once again be ten episodes in season 2 so clear your Boxing Day schedule.

Bump season 2: Trailer and Story

Along with a release date, we also have our first trailer for Bump’s second season. Gaze upon it and get the feels!

Here are some more plot details about season 2 from our friends at Stan:

Bump Season 2 begins with Oly and Santi in a new place of hope and uncertainty. They’ve had a baby, fallen in love, kind of moved in together and back out; now they might even get to know each other. Oly will be caught between her big dreams and her very small, rather high-maintenance and yet adorable reality. Santi will find his unexpected fatherhood is taking him back to losing his mother as a child. He’ll learn on the job about good decisions and bad ones, and the kind of father he really wants to be. A newly free Angie will be torn between her feelings for Matias and her promise to Oly. Dom will get another shot, and Bowie comes home. Rosa will struggle between family and freedom and attempt to come to terms with Matias’ betrayal.

Sounds like it will be another hectic ride for our new favourite Aussie families.

Who is in the cast?

In terms of cast, we have all the usual suspects back for season 2.

Nathalie Morris and Carlos Sanson Jr are back as new parents Oly and Santi, as are Claudia Karvan and Angus Sampson as Oly’s parents. Paula Garcia (Rosa), Ioane Saula (Vince), Safia Arain (Reema), Claudia Di Giusti (Bernadita), Sarah Meacham (Madison), Ricardo Schelhing Vasquez (Matias), Miguel Andrade (Alejandro), Christian Byers (Bowie) and Jana Zvendeniuk (Katerina) make up the rest of the cast.

Multiple cute babies are also on board as Baby Jacinda.

Once you’ve sped through all of Bump season 2 on Boxing Day, sit tight because Stan has confirmed that production on season 3 will commence in early 2022. This is a win for us because we won’t be left in the eternal agony of whatever cliffhanger season 2 decides to send our way.

If you need a refresher you can find all of Bump season 1 over on Stan now.