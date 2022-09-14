Every Vogue Online Shopping Night Sale Worth Splurging On

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to purchase a few things off your ever-growing wish list, you’re in luck. Vogue Online Shopping Night 2022 (also known as VOSN) is officially here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a bargain while refreshing your wardrobe just in time for winter.

Vogue Online Shopping Night kicked off at midday today (September 14) until midnight tomorrow (September 15). The 36-hour event will offer generous savings across big-name brands from beauty and fashion to accessories and homewares.

The event is one of the most hyped sales of the year, with fashion-forward shoppers eagerly awaiting a sale on their favourite brands like Net-A-Porter, Koala, JSHealth, AJE, Lovehoney, Adore Beauty, Stylerunner, The Iconic and more.

So, without further ado, here are all the sales worth shopping during Vogue’s Online Shopping Night 2022.

The Best Vogue Online Shopping Night 2022 Fashion Sales

The Best VOSN 2022 Beauty Sales

Sephora — Up to 25% off

Up to 25% off JSHealth — 15% off sitewide

— 15% off sitewide Welle Co — 20% off sitewide

— 20% off sitewide Adore Beauty — Receive 16% off orders over $100

— Receive 16% off orders over $100 ghd — 15% off ghd’s most popular hair straighteners and hot brushes

— 15% off ghd’s most popular hair straighteners and hot brushes Jurlique — 15% off select products

— 15% off select products Lovehoney — 20% Off sitewide

The Best VOSN 2022 Homeware Sales

Emma Sleep — Up to 55% off

— Up to 55% off Dinosaur Designs — Receive a $50 voucher when you spend $300 or more

— Receive a $50 voucher when you spend $300 or more ECO. Modern Essentials — 30% off sitewide*

— 30% off sitewide* Life Interiors — Get an extra 10% off when you spend $599+

Bookmark this page, friends, because as more sales drop we’ll be adding them right here.

This post has been updated since its original publication.