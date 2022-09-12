These Easy Dumpling Moulds Will Wipe Hours off Your Prep Time

If you’ve been here a while, you’ll be well-acquainted with the fact we’d do anything for a quick kitchen hack here at Lifehacker Australia. Whether that’s saving time with this microwavable egg poacher or using an air fryer to make the best crunchy roast potatoes you’ve ever eaten — if it helps us get from A to B easier, we’re into it. Our latest kitchen gadget obsession? This dumpling maker.

@newlifehacks04 This dumpling maker is also very useful! No skills required, just press ♬ Sunrise – Official Sound Studio

We know how long it takes to manually shape those little pork and prawn-filled parcels, so if you’ve got a big family to feed, this dumpling press (made famous courtesy of TikTok) is the perfect way to streamline the process. All you need to do is pop the wrapper down, spoon in some filling and press the big, black button for your masterpiece to come alive.

These machines aren’t just limited to dumplings either. As you’ll see below, you can use them to create epic empanadas, fruit turnovers, pies, pasties and more.

So, let’s have a look at our favourites, shall we?!

This little dumpling press will give you perfectly shaped parcels with the press of a button. All you have to do is lay your wrappers on the dual platform, spoon some filling and press the lever in the middle. Then, voila — all done! The machine is also super fast-paced and easy to use, which means you can pump out enough to feed the whole family in an instant.

Where to buy: eBay ($24.14, usually $53.58), Amazon ($25)

If you want something that allows you to pack in some more filling than its predecessor, this durable, stainless steel, dual/single manual mould will ensure your dumplings keep the perfect shape while storing enough prawns, pork and veggies (or whatever else you put in your dumplings) inside. This one’s also much smaller to store than the larger press, so you can just pop it in your cutlery drawer for easy access.

We also recommend sprinkling a dusting of flour on the inside of the mould each time you use it to stop the wrappers getting stuck or ripping when you try to open it back up.

Where to buy: eBay double-mould ($12.89), Amazon single-mould ($20.99)

With over 1,000 positive reviews, this dumpling maker is similar to the stainless steel one, except for two features — it’s made of plastic and only does one dumpling at a time instead of two. This means that it isn’t as fast-paced as the dual-moulds, but what it lacks in output, it makes up in effectiveness, with one reviewer claiming that her dumplings have never looked better. A bunch of other reviewers also say that the mould is perfect for empanadas, fruit turnovers, pasties and more — so you can hit all different delicacies with one simple device.

The only negative thing people had to say is that the dough can sometimes get stuck when pressing — so make sure you keep the flour trick in mind here, too.

Where to buy: eBay ($8.15), Amazon ($11.79)