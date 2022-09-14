Croc Charms Are a Thing Now and Pokémon, Miffy and More Are On Board

We spent years as a society mocking Crocs, damning their so-called ugliness and preserving them only for around-the-house gardening days, only to turn around this year and put them on a pedestal as the hot new fashion trend.

From @flex.mami sporting them regularly to a bunch of other influencers jumping on the bandwagon, we can’t leave our houses without spotting someone giving the timeless shoe brand some love.

With the rise in Crocs comes the rise in Croc charms — or jibbitz, if you will. This means that not only can you choose your fave Crocs colour, but you can now give them an added layer of personalisation by choosing your own studded charms, too.

While you can usually browse their selection of jibbitz via the official Crocs store and in other retailers like Universal Store and Platypus, there’s a limited selection and they’re quite pricey. That’s why when we stumbled across some epic Croc charms and themed-charm sets being sold on eBay, we had to share our findings.

From Miffy and Pokémon-inspired ones to just plain letters and hearts, there’s something for everyone out there.

Inspired by the iconic Pokémon, we’ve been blessed with these cute croc pins that look exactly like the characters. This particular pack comes in a set of nine, so you can pop them all on at once or mix and match your faves depending on the day.

Where to buy: eBay ($16)

One of our colleagues is Miffy-obsessed and when we showed her these, she screamed in excitement. So, if you’re also a Miffy stan, then this gorgeous set will give your new pair of Crocs the cutest theme ever.

They also come in the three colourways pictured — orange, yellow and green — so you can choose your preference depending on the aesthetic and colour of your own Crocs.

Where to buy: eBay ($17)

The same goes for this M&Ms-themed set — if you’re a big stan of the choccie candy, now’s your chance to get some fan attire. They also come in different colourways including red, yellow, orange and blue.

Where to buy: eBay ($17)

This quirky Dunkin’ Donuts charm set will give your kicks some flair and uniqueness — and hey, you won’t find them anywhere else in Australia, that’s for sure.

Where to buy: eBay ($4.59)

Not sure what your Croc aesthetic is going to be yet? Or better yet, do you like to mix and match every few weeks? This 100-piece set comes with the whole shebang. From dinosaurs to rainbows, boats, crabs, popcorn and more, you can change the theme weekly for that matter. It’s also a great one to share with your other Crocs-owning mates.

Where to buy: eBay ($19.99)

Letters are always chic — from your initials to a gag name, there’s so much you can do with this iconic set. They also look very similar to the ones sold by the official Crocs store, although are much cheaper than $4.99 a piece.

Where to buy: eBay ($13.63)

For all our material gworls, these luxe Croc pins are absolutely iconic. The gold detailing also gives these so-called around-the-house shoes some elegance and sophistication. Soon, you might even be able to wear them for a night out if you dare.

Where to buy: eBay ($15)

When I went in to buy Jibbitz, the sales lady told me that a bunch of people often like to theme their Jibbitz charms by colour, so of course, I decided on a pink-theme for my hot pink Crocs perfectly (I’m sure you can’t guess my favourite colour).

If you’re in the same boat (aka you’re obsessed with barbie pink), this set is the perfect little concoction of charms for you.

Where to buy: eBay ($4.39)

Oh, and whilst you’re here if you want to snag a discount on a pair of those bad boys (so you can start decorating immediately), it’s worth stopping by our Crocs coupon page here.