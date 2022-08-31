AFL Grand Final 2022: When and Where You Can Watch Live and Free

After another rollercoaster year, the 2022 AFL Grand Final is almost here, sports fans.

We’re getting closer to finding out which teams will be battling out in the final AFL game of the season, so here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 AFL Grand Final.

When is the 2022 AFL Grand Final?

The 2022 Grand Final is slated for its traditional time slot of 2:30 pm AEST on Saturday, September 24. The game is also set to be played at the MCG; another tradition we’re seeing return after the 2021 final was played in Perth due to the impacts of COVID.

AFL Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan said back in May that “Prior to the start of this season, we emphasised that after two really challenging years, we all yearned to return to the footy rituals and routines that set the rhythms of our lives, to continue to focus on getting back to football and going to football as we know it.”

“That return-to-rituals principle underpinned our decision making in ratifying a traditional start time – the prestige, nostalgia and atmosphere of the day Grand Final is something we all know and love,” he shared in a statement.

Which teams will be playing?

We’re currently in Finals Week with the Brisbane Lions, Richmond, Melbourne, Sydney Swans, Geelong Cats, Collingwood, Fremantle and Western Bulldogs all playing in the coming days.

Watch this space for more here.

How can I watch it live, online and free?

Thankfully for all, the Grand Final is always exclusively shown on free-to-air television so everyone can tune in without paying a cent.

The grand final will be aired free on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

If you end up being busy that day (or forget) but still want to catch the big game, streaming service Kayo will have it available for re-runs. The sports streaming service also has a selection of AFL content available to watch free of cost on Kayo Freebies.

And for those Aussies who are currently abroad, there is the option of a WatchAFL Finals Pass. As described on the website, Watch AFL offers “LIVE streams and on-demand replays of the Australian Football League to fans around the world”.

Local start times for each State / Territory are:

AEST 2:30 pm – ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

AWST 12:30 pm – WA

ACST 2:00 pm – NT, SA

What if I’m heading to the event IRL?

If you’re expecting to be in Melbourne attending the AFL Grand Final this year, you should be able to find information on tickets on the AFL website when they go live (they haven’t yet).

It’s also been confirmed that Robbie Williams will be performing as the entertainment for this year’s Grand Final, so get excited.

This article has been updated with new information since its original publish date.