After another exciting year, the 2023 AFL Grand Final is almost here, sports fans.

We may not yet know which teams will be battling out in the final AFL game of the season, but we do have some details about the upcoming event, so here’s everything you need to keep in mind until the big day.

When and where is the AFL Grand Final?

The 2023 Grand Final is slated for 2:30 pm AEST on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The game is also set to be played at its traditional home, the MCG.

Which teams will be playing?

We’re still in the semi-final stages for the 2023 AFL comp, so we don’t know who will be heading to the Grand Final just yet. But the teams still in the running include Melbourne, Carlton, Port Adelaide and the GWS Giants.

Semi-final match details:

Melbourne vs Carlton: Friday, September 15 at 7:50 pm

Friday, September 15 at 7:50 pm Port Adelaide vs GWS Giants: Saturday, September 16 at 7:40 pm

Who won the Grand Final in 2022?

Geelong Football Club came out as champions over the Sydney Swans in 2022, with the final score sitting at Geelong 20.13 (133), and Sydney 8.4 (52).

How can I watch the 2023 AFL Grand Final live, online and free?

Thankfully for all, the Grand Final is always exclusively shown on free-to-air television so everyone can tune in without paying a cent.

The grand final will be aired free on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

If you end up being busy that day (or forget) but still want to catch the big game, streaming service Kayo will have it available for re-runs. The sports streaming service also has a selection of AFL content available to watch free of cost on Kayo Freebies.

And for those Aussies who are currently abroad, there is the option of a WatchAFL Finals Pass. As described on the website, Watch AFL offers “LIVE streams and on-demand replays of the Australian Football League to fans around the world”.

Local start times for each State / Territory are:

AEST 2:30 pm – ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

AWST 12:30 pm – WA

ACST 2:00 pm – NT, SA

What if I’m heading to the event IRL?

If you’re expecting to be in Melbourne attending the AFL Grand Final this year, you can find information on nabbing tickets on the AFL website.

