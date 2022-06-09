The Umbrella Academy Season 3: The Bizarre Updates Just Keep Rolling In

Fans of the beautifully bizarre Umbrella Academy series will be glad to hear that season 3 is well on the way (finally).

If you are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this warped story, we’ve pulled together a guide on everything we know so far.

What’s The Umbrella Academy?

If you’ve never watched The Umbrella Academy before, the series follows the story of 43 children who were born on the same day, to mothers who were not pregnant until the day of. Seven of these children were adopted by a megalomaniac billionaire, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and they were trained to become kid superheroes under the Umbrella Academy.

The series is weird and wonderful and takes audiences through time and space as the siblings attempt to stop the end of the world, over and over again.

The show is a screen adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba’s comics.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast

Fans will be pleased to know their old favourites will be returning, even (spoiler alert!) Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves – though Collider has reported this character will be nothing like the one we met in previous seasons.

Tom Hopper returns as Luther, David Castañeda plays Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman is coming back as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher returns as Five, too.

Collider also shared that Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, and Jordan Claire Robbins are expected to return to their roles of Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Lila Pitts, Pogo, and Grace Hargreeves.

The introduction of the Sparrow Academy – which is a flipped version of the Umbrella Academy in an alternate timeline – introduces Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves/Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves/Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves/Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves/Number Five and Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves/Number Six.

Javon Walton (known for his role as Ashtray in Euphoria) has also joined the season 3 cast in an unknown role.

In particularly exciting news here, Elliot Page has announced that his The Umbrella Academy character will be coming out as trans in season 3. He took to Twitter on March 30 to introduce fans to Viktor Hargreeves.

What’s the season release date?

It was previously thought that late 2021 may be on the cards for The Umbrella Academy season 3, but that obviously didn’t come to fruition. In a recent teaser trailer, Netflix confirmed that the next season will arrive in 2022.

In a teaser for the new season released in March, Netflix finally revealed that we’ll be seeing The Umbrella Academy season 3 on our screens from June 22, 2022.

Tell me about the plot of season 3 of The Umbrella Academy

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers!

Okay, so season two closed with our arrival into an alternate 2019, where we met the Sparrow Academy and saw Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Ben (number six) alive and well again.

Deadline has reported that we’ll be seeing the introduction of Christopher, Sparrow Number Seven – also known as Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube. Apparently, this telekinetic cube is treated like any other family member – naturally – and has the ability to act as an oracle, turn a room freezing cold and bring on feelings of extreme fear.

While the Sparrow Academy exists as an alternate version of the Umbrella Academy, the members and their powers are different to those of the OG squad. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out.

Here’s how the synopsis tells it:

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

Netflix dropped new posters for the members of the Sparrow Academy in early January 2022, giving a little more insight into each character.

marcus thinks he's soooooo tough https://t.co/JN5z9ruobk — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

You can check out more sneak peeks of the season with the latest Twitter drop of photos from Umbrella Academy below.

50. More. Days. Presenting your first look at The Umbrella Academy S3, streaming only on @netflix June 22. pic.twitter.com/jiO6QGJ0vI — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) May 3, 2022

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer

Barely a month out, Netflix has finally gifted us with a trailer for season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

As the trailer reveals, our friends in the Umbrella Academy caused a paradox which means they’re now stuck in a reality with the Sparrow Academy, who do not take kindly to their extra siblings.

We also get our first glimpse at a location that looks suspiciously like Hotel Oblivion. The famous comic location is expected to play a part in the new season, so expect things to get even crazier.

The only other footage we have to go off is from the season 3 release date teaser which shows our friends in the Umbrella Academy preparing to face off against the Sparrow Academy.

Our most recent update here is that our suspicions regarding Hotel Oblivion have been confirmed. In the latest clip released from Netflix, we see the Umbrella Academy crew walking into the hotel for a place to hide…

This is significant as the third volume of the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic on which the series is based is called Hotel Oblivion. Den of Geek reports that this hotel is apparently where Reginald Hargreeves imprisons villains defeated by the Umbrella Academy. Interesting.

It's time to check in! Take a step into The Hotel Oblivion in this brand new clip from Season 3 of #TheUmbrellaAcademy. pic.twitter.com/1IOYAHO2KL — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) June 9, 2022

Where can I watch seasons 1 and 2?

As I’m sure you’ve gathered at this point, the first and second seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix. If you haven’t caught them yet, now’s the time.

This article on The Umbrella Academy season 3 has been updated with additional details.