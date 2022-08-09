PSA: Virgin’s Doubling Points For Members This Week

Folks, I’ve got good news for you if you’re someone who collects Virgin’s velocity frequent flyer points. From today until August 17, you can earn double the points when you purchase an eligible flight with Virgin Australia.

To claim the offer, all you need to do is jump on the Virgin Australia website, pop in your membership number, book a flight and travel before July 4, 2023, and the extra points are all yours. You can find the full terms and conditions here.

Need some travel inspiration? Let’s see what’s hot right now.

If you live in the bottom half of Australia and you’re looking to escape the cold, you can score yourself some pretty cheap flights to sunny Queensland right now, with flights to the Gold Coast (one way) starting from $95, or if you’d like to venture a little further north, you can fly to the Sunshine Coast (one way) from $89.

However, if you’re planning a little spring getaway, you can fly to Adelaide (one way) from $99 or even further south to Tassie (one way) from $105.

For those who are already collecting Velocity points, you can use this milage calculator to see what flights you can buy with the points you currently have or see what will become available if you participate in the aforementioned deal.

Plus, Velocity members can also use their points to buy a range of juicy goods like Apple AirPods, Apple HomePod mini, Sunbeam Espresso Coffee Machines and gift cards to places like Myer, Bunnings, Westfield’s and more.

Alternatively, you can also visit the Velocity frequent flyer store, where you can see everything you can buy with your accumulated points. How good?!

This offer ends on August 17, so you’ll need to book that flight quick to bag those extra points. Now, all that’s left to do is pack.