Cheese In A Biskit Is Finally Back

Last year, despite everything, was a good year if only because it heralded the return of Chicken In A Biskit. Well, friends, 2022 is another good year because we have three new flavours of In A Biskit heading our way.

After the massive success of Chicken and Drumstix In A Biskit flavours last year, the biscuit lords are gifting us meat lovers, cheeseburger and loaded cheese variations.

“After the hugely successful re-launch of Drumstix and Chicken Flavours in 2021, consumers have been asking for more bites from In A Biskit. So, our team has been busy developing a range inspired by Aussies’ favourite home delivery heroes including Smoky Meatlovers, Cheese Burger and Loaded Cheese. We’re excited In A Biskit is spreading its wings with three new flavours,” Paul Chatfield, VP of Marketing ANZ at Mondelēz International said.

Here’s what you can expect from each new In A Biskit flave:

Hold the phone, when it comes to the crunch and cheesy meaty flavoured mouthful, In A Biskit Smoky Meatlovers delivers on both.

delivers on both. Cheese Burger is In A Biskit’s crispy-textured take on a classic with notes of pickle, mustard and ketchup flavours in every bite.

is In A Biskit’s crispy-textured take on a classic with notes of pickle, mustard and ketchup flavours in every bite. Loaded Cheese wedges in a big cheese flavour into a mourishly crispy morsel.

I don’t know about you guys, but if Loaded Cheese is anything like the cheese In A Biskit that used to exist on supermarket shelves, we are in for a real treat. They sure look and sound like they’ll be the same, blessed day.

The Smoky Meatlovers will be available at all supermarkets from late August, while Cheeseburger will be exclusive to Woolworths also from late August.

Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait with bated breath a little bit longer for Loaded Cheese, which will hit Coles shelves and independent supermarkets from early September.

Can these new In A Biskit flavours possibly hold a candle to the old version in our childhood memories? Let us know in the comments when you’ve tried them!