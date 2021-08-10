In A Biskit Is Officially Back, So Is This an Excuse to Panic Buy?

Many dead Aussie snacks have seen a resurrection recently, with the likes of Cadbury Breakaway and Toobs reappearing on supermarket shelves. Now, we have one more iconic snack to chow down on thanks to the return of In A Biskit.

Rumours have been flying that the delicious crackers were making a comeback but now it’s official, In a Biskit is back in Australia!

It’s been six years since the chicken biscuits were rudely ripped from Aussie supermarket shelves, but we won’t have to wait as long for In A Biskit to return.

After hard petitioning from fans, both Chicken In A Biskit and Drumstix In A Biskit flavours will be back this month.

If you need a reminder of why this is such a big deal, In A Biskit was the chicken flavoured biscuit back in the day (sorry, Chicken Crimpy Shapes). They’re oven-baked, slightly puffy and coated in delicious flavouring.

Lucy Fisher, Marketing Manager of Savoury Biscuits and Meals at Mondelez made the announcement:

“We’ve listened to the thousands of Aussies asking us to bring In A Biskit back. We couldn’t ignore their passion for one of Australia’s most iconic snacks, so we’re proud to announce its return.”

I now kindly request that they bring back the cheese In A Biskit flavour while they’re at it, thanks.

How can you get your hands on In A Biskit?

Officially the snacks will be available from August 11, 2021, but some lucky shoppers have already reported spotting them in Australian stores.

In A Biskit fans can pick up a box for $3.20 at supermarkets and convenience stores all around Australia. Sadly, they are not returning forever and will only be available while stocks last.

Lord knows why you would make a snack this popular available for only a limited time, but it means you’ll want to get in quick to grab your biscuit.

Is this an occasion where panic buying is allowed?