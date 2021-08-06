10 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts That Don’t Give Away Your Forgetfulness

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Father’s Day is a time where you can firmly cement yourself as the favourite child. All you have to do is celebrate him, thank him for everything, and of course, get him the perfect Father’s Day gift.

However, if you’re typically one to leave Father’s Day gifts until the very last minute (hi, me), we’re here to help. Whether your dad is tech-savvy, loves sport, is a bit of a DIY dad or suits up daily, we’ve found a bunch of last-minute gift idea’s that’ll not only arrive in time for September 5 but will earn you major brownie points, too.

Ahead, we unpack the best last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas.

READ MORE There Are Just 8 Tools You Need For Essential Home Maintenance

If dad fancies himself a bit of a DIY-er, this Bosch Drill and Screwdriver is quite possibly the perfect gift idea. Equipped to handle any task, this affordable set comes with 22 drill bits, three spade bits, 34 screwdriver bits, a countersink and a magnetic bit holder.

Buy the Bosch 70 Piece X-Line Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set ($40.38) from Amazon here.

The RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage gun is a handheld massage tool that dad will absolutely love. It applies pulses of concentrated pressure deep into your muscle tissue. It helps relieve joint soreness, muscle tension, chronic pains and can be used for daily relaxation.

Buy the RENPHO Massage Gun Deep Tissue (was $189.99, now $119.99 (save $70)) from Amazon here.

If dad still hasn’t upgraded to AirPods yet, Father’s Day is the time — and you may as well go all out and get him the Pros while they’re on sale! The Apple AirPod Pros are noise cancelling, sweat and water-resistant and offer a completely customisable fit.

Buy the Apple AirPods Pro was $399, now $295 (save $104) from Amazon here.

If dad loves nothing more than a good morning brew, this Bialetti is a damn good gift idea. It’s both easy to use and makes delicious coffee. It’s really straightforward. Just fill the base of the coffee maker with water, pour your ground coffee into the filter and gently heat it on your stovetop.

Buy the Bialetti 1164 Moka Express Coffee Maker ($49.95) on Amazon here.

Dad big on the old workout regime? The Apple Watch is the perfect gift. It lets you answer calls and reply to text messages from your wrist, measure your blood oxygen levels, checks your heart rhythm, tracks your daily activity and can measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, and swimming.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 6 ($599) from Amazon here.

Give dad a set of three luxury patterned, personalised handkerchiefs this Farther’s Day. The three hankies come packed in a quality hinged tin box with a hand-folded kraft-card and orange sleeve, together with handkerchief folding guidelines on the underside of the sleeve.

Buy the Harrow & Green Personalised Handkerchief Set ($81) from Hard to Find here.

This whisky glass is perfect as a gift for dad on Father’s Day. It’s bougie, classic and just the right amount of personality that he’ll be sure to love it. Made from high-quality European glass, it can be engraved with dad’s initials. You could even pair it with a nice bottle of whiskey.

Buy the Lottie & Liv Personalised Whiskey Glass ($45) from Hard to Find here.

Ugg’s Fluff You slipper are perfect for the dad who loves to mosey about both the house and the yard. Offering effortless style, the slippers a made from exposed fluff and a wool blend for a supremely soft sheepskin insole. The carefree slip-on silhouette makes them easy to slide on and go.

Buy Ugg’s Men’s Fluff You Slide ($160) from Ugg Australia here.

If paps is still carrying around his worn-out leather wallet from a decade ago, it might be time to spot him an upgrade. The BOSS Signature Leather Wallet has a cool pebbled design and metallic logo on the front.

Buy the BOSS Signature Leather Wallet ($279) from The Iconic here.

Get dad’s skin up to scratch with the Groomed Man Co. Fresh Face Kit. It comes with a Face Magnet Scrub, Face Fuel Cleanser and Smooth Operator Face Moisturiser. Each product has been formulated to provide effective cleansing, exfoliation, and moisturising while addressing men’s skin issues and challenges.

Buy the Groomed Man Co Fresh Face Kit ($130) from The Iconic here.