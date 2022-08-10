Level Up Your Life

Love a Thicc Drink Bottle but Your Car Can’t Handle It? Get One of These Cup Holder Extenders

Tiffany Forbes

Published 49 mins ago: August 10, 2022 at 5:35 pm -
cup extender
cup holder drink bottle frank green
If you happen to own a Frank Green drink bottle, a Hydro Flask or any other reusable bottle brand that carries more than a litre of hydration, then you’ll know just how painful it is to put your drink bottle into one of your car’s cup holders, only to find it doesn’t fit.

While we aren’t exactly opposed to storing it in the back seat, it’s not our first preference, given it requires making that awkward backwards gymnastics move just to take a swig of liquid — all before the red light turns green again. So, to avoid this saga entirely (without having to buy a new drink bottle), the best way to level up your single cup holder is to buy a car cup holder extender.

These little devices are making the rounds on TikTok, with many users showing off how great they are at storing both big drink bottles as well as soups cups, noodles, bubble tea and more. Some even offer four cup holders in one, so for all of you who like to have coffee, water and a juice on-the-go at once, you can finally rejoice.

Our top car cup holder extender picks 

Adjustable 2-in-1 Car Seat Cup Holder, $12.60

Car cup holders, car cup holder extender, drink bottle holder, car cup extender, water bottle holder

This handy little addition to your car will not only take your single cup holder to the next level by allowing you to store two cups at a time but it’s designed to extend out to make storing bulkier items (like that emotional support water bottle of yours) much easier.

All you have to do is set the initial cup down and twist out the second holder. Our hot tip is to ensure that you have something in the base holder before you take that secondary holder for a whirl because it’ll ensure it weighs down the attachment, resulting in no leaks or spills.

Shop the adjustable cup/ water bottle holder ($12.60) here.

4-in-1 Car Cup Holder, $28.44 (with coupon)

Similar to its predecessor, this baby does the exact same thing. Only you’ll get four cup/ water bottle holders instead of just two. This is perfect for big families or for those of you who like ~variety~ while driving.

Shop the multi-cup holder ($28.44) here.

Willy and Bear Black Cup Extender, $30

Car cup holders, car cup holder extender, drink bottle holder, car cup extender, water bottle holder
Image: Will and Bear

Relatively new to the scene is this lil’ drink bottle holder that we found via TikTok. While it doesn’t offer any multi-cup storage like the other options, it’s a good single-cup expander to carry your chunky drinks if that’s all you need. It’s also been made with Frank Green and Hydro Flask bottles in mind, so rest assured that you’ll finally be able to bring them along in the front console.

Shop the cup extender ($30) here.

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

