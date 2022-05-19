Level Up Your Life

8 Giant Water Bottles That’ll Make It Easer to Hit Your Daily Water Intake

Published 38 mins ago: May 19, 2022 at 3:40 pm -
Filed to:drinking water
hydrationwater
8 Giant Water Bottles That’ll Make It Easer to Hit Your Daily Water Intake
Image: Instagram @thebigbottleco
I’m sure I’m not alone when I ask, why is it so hard to drink enough water during the day? I know how important it is to keep hydrated, but remembering to drink water always escapes my mind, and I feel tired and dehydrated most of the time. The solution? Buying a big water bottle and keeping it on your desk during the day.

They’re handy for so many different reasons. First of all, it motivates you to get to the bottom before the end of the day, which keeps you on track to hit your daily target. It also stops you from having to make ten trips to the kitchen to fill up your regular sized-water bottle, which is such an effort we end up avoiding it altogether.

Given that our brains are made from 70% water (wild fact), it’s so important that we drink enough water every day. Dehydration has a whole stack of nasty downsides like fatigue, brain fog and dull skin — so drink up!

Here is a handy little round-up of big water bottles that’ll have you smashing your daily water intake in no time.

Best big water bottles

The Big Bottle Co 1.5L, $29.50

big water bottle

The OG giant water bottle brand comes in various colours and has a handle to help you chug back.

ArtLife Sport 2.2L, $49.43

This bad boy can hold eight glasses of water, which is the daily intake — handy.

ETDW Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, $15.98 – $19.98

This bottle has motivational messages for you throughout the day to keep you going.

Vitscan 4L, $59.85

big water bottle

If you prefer drinking your water through a straw, the spout lid on this bottle will be a winner for you.

FUNUS 1.3L, $19.99

Leak-proof and 100% BPA free, this bottle is ticking all the right safety boxes.

Aqua Jug 2.2L Bottle, $59.85 

The colour of this bottle is so vibrant and eye-catching that it’d look great sitting on your desk.

ETDW 3.78L, $16.98

big water bottle

This bottle has everything you could possibly want — time markers, motivational messages, a leakproof lid and a straw to drink from.

BUZIO 1.8L Stainless Steel Bottle, $42.49

Insulated technology means this bottle can keep your water icy cold for up to 48 hours.

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

