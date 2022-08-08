From Bone Density To Muscle Mass, Here’s Everything You Can Track On Smart Scales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been relying on those dodgy bathroom scales you’ve had since the beginning of time to give you an indicator of your weight, it’s time to invest in an upgrade. Why? Not only do they just offer up a mere number on a screen, but there is so much more at play when it comes to generating a holistic picture of your health. Enter: smart scales. The handy bathroom device that will give you a range of different health readings to help inform your lifestyle.

What are smart scales, and how are they different to regular scales?

Aside from simply measuring body weight (which is barely scraping the surface), these scales read a range of things like BMI (Body Mass Index), bone density, muscle mass, water percentage, and BMR (basal metabolic rate — the calories used when you’re active or resting) — making them a one-stop-shop for an overall view of your wellbeing.

So how do smart scales work?

Smart scales send electrical currents called bioelectrical impedance impulses throughout the body while you stand barefoot on the scales. These pulses send messages back to the smart system that logs all your measurements, so you can consistently track your progress. These tiny pulses are also perfectly safe for the average person. However, people with pacemakers should not use this type of scale.

Obviously, as the scales get more advanced, it’s possible to see the metrics for each body part — arms, torso, legs etc. — so you can somewhat target those areas when you’re in the gym. So if you’re looking to improve your health and fitness levels, these scales are a worthy investment.

Some smart scales even have an app attached to them so that you can track all your measurements and progress in one place.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart scales online so you know which ones are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Where can you buy smart scales in Australia?

RENPHO Smart Scale tells you 13 key metrics, including body weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolism, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat and body age. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and can sync to Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit app.

Where to buy: eBay via RENPHO’s official store ($39.95), Amazon ($39.95, usually $48.99)

The FitSmart Electronic Floor Body Scale features a high-precision sensor system, multiple measuring capacities (weight, body fat, hydration, bone mass, muscle mass, BMI), and can hold personalised statistical records for up to 10 people.

Where to buy: eBay via House’s official store ($44.99 with code ‘HOMSNS’, usually $79)

The Withings Body+ – Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale offers full body composition analysis, monitoring weight, body fat and water percentage, and muscle and bone mass. The data from every weigh-in appears in the Health Mate app automatically via Wi-Fi (iOS8+ and Android 5+). It also allows for multiple users, logging up to eight people’s personal weight histories.

Where to buy: Amazon ($167.15, usually $179), eBay ($169.10 when you sign up to be an eBay Plus member)

If you’re after something that’s a little less expensive than its counterparts but still does the job, this Xiaomi Bluetooth Smart Body Composition Scale is for you (and for just $44.95). Measuring 13 different physiological elements, including, weight, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, body fat percentage, moisture rate, protein rate, basal metabolic rate and more, you’ll get so much more than just a number on a screen. You can also sync your data with the Mi Fit app to track your progress.

Where to buy: eBay ($47.46 with code ‘HOMSNS’)

If you’re already a Fitbit fan, this scale is the perfect new addition. It measures and displays weight on-screen while syncing your stats to your Fitbit dashboard. Once synced, it shows your weight and BMI trends in the Fitbit app with simple, easy-to-read graphs and helps to track your progress consistently.

Where to buy: Amazon ($89, usually $99.95), eBay via Bing Lee’s official store ($89)

Withings Body – BMI Wi-Fi Scale allows you to see progress during each weigh-in to help keep you motivated and on track. It’s also highly compatible with Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit and more than 100 top health and fitness apps.

Where to buy: eBay via The Good Guys’ official store ($89 with code ‘HOMSNS’), Amazon ($99)

With HUAWEI TruFitTM — a body composition model where every measurement is scientifically guided. Big data and AI technology are able to bring you accurate information about your body composition percentage, visceral fat level, skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate and more.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59), Huawei ($69)

This scale from Wyza tracks up to 12 essential metrics like weight (of course), body fat percentage, lean body mass, and nine additional body composition metrics. All the measurements and metrics are tracked in the Wyze App over time to see when you’re making real progress. It also syncs with other popular fitness apps such as Apple Health and Google Fit.

Where to buy: Amazon ($187.88)

Qardio Base 2 measures body mass index (BMI) and body composition, including body fat percentage and muscle, water and bone mass, for a complete picture of health that goes far beyond weight. Set goals and monitor your progress regularly so you can stay on track.

Where to buy: Amazon ($249.99)

Track 17 different measurements, including body mass index, muscle mass, and more. Up to eight people can log their metrics via the FitTrack Pro app so you can monitor the progress of your body health indicators and set goals and reminders.

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.99 with a $20 coupon voucher)

The Eufy scale tracks multiple aspects of your health — weight, body fat, BMI, water and muscle percentage — to provide you with a holistic insight into your well-being. It also has full app integration, super-clear LED display, and two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors to ensure more precise measurements, and you can even track multiple users from one account.