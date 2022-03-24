7 New Stan Original Titles Are Coming to Aussie Screens

Stan and Lionsgate have announced a new production partnership that will see the Aussie streaming service develop a new slate of original films and series for international release.

In a statement on the news, Stan shares that the update will build on its existing partnership with Lionsgate and under the new deal, it will be working with major Hollywood producers going forward. Exciting!

Stan Chief Executive Officer Martin Kugeler said of the partnership news that:

“Stan Originals have always been a key pillar of our content strategy and are amongst our highest performing programs in terms of subscriber acquisition and engagement. Today’s announcement reflects Stan’s ability to deliver a significantly increasing number of high quality original productions. “This new slate of Stan Originals will see us partner with some of the world’s most sought-after producers both locally and internationally, alongside our newly expanded partnership with Hollywood studio Lionsgate and our collaborative initiative with the 9Network. Our subscribers have an outstanding lineup of premium original content to look forward to on Stan.”

With this announcement, Stan has shared that some seven new productions have been greenlit in addition to nine previously-announced Stan Original series (like Bad Behaviour, Bali 2002 and Bump Season 3). From drama series to reality TV, there’s a whole lot of new original content coming to Stan.

Here’s what we know of so far.

New Stan Original drama series

Black Snow

The Stan Original Series Black Snow combines the character-driven storytelling of a coming-of-age drama with the gripping mystery of a classic whodunit to create a unique series that is deeply rooted in its Far North Queensland setting. In 1994, seventeen-year-old Jasmine Baker was murdered. The crime shocked the small town of Ashford and devastated Jasmine’s Australian South Sea Islander community. The case was never solved, the killer never found. But in 2019, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case Detective James Cormack on the trail of the killer. Black Snow acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands on which the series will be produced, including the Ngaro Gia and Juru people of the Birra Gubba Nation, and the Australian South Sea Islander community and their significant place in Queensland’s history.

Last Light

The Stan Original Series Last Light is a five-part drama starring and executive produced by Emmy® nominee Matthew Fox (Lost) in his highly anticipated return to television and starring SAG Award winner Joanne Froggatt (Stan Original series The Commons, Downton Abbey). Based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel, Last Light follows petro- chemist Andy Yeats (Matthew Fox), who knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction – transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered and law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realises his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura (Alyth Ross), is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena (Joanne Froggatt), and young son, Sam (Taylor Foy), are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them.

The Jump

The Stan Original Series The Jump explores the complexities of grief and the ways our sadness can unite us. The series follows Vivian Cunningham, a troubled young twenty-something whose life is well and truly in free fall. When Vivian learns her grandfather has died and left her his house on the edge of a cliff face, it soon becomes abundantly clear that the place she’s inherited isn’t just a home – it’s a suicide hotspot. And her grandfather used to try and save every lost soul that passed through. Suddenly, this blunt, angry woman is talking people away from the ledge, and strangely enough, they’re responding to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she’ll slowly start to save herself?

Year Of

The Stan Original Series Year Of will begin production in June. The series takes place in the same universe as the hit Stan Original Series Bump and is set in and around the senior years of high school – exploring the liminal time between childhood and adulthood for the kids and the renegotiations with adults that it brings.

New films

Nude Tuesday

The Stan Original Film Nude Tuesday follows a couple (Jackie van Beek & Damon Herriman), who in an effort to rekindle the spark in their troubled marriage, head to a three-day couples’ retreat run by a relationship and sexual healing guru (Jemaine Clement). Upon arrival, the path to their reconnection is met with hilarious and increasingly absurd farce. Spoken entirely in an improvised, gibberish-esque language, Nude Tuesday is a multi-version viewing experience. Through unique subtitles, created by acclaimed Australian comedians Celia Pacquola and Ronny Chieng, and also by BAFTA winning British writer Julia Davis, Nude Tuesday gives audiences an utterly original excursion into miscommunication, full frontal nudity and self-discovery.

New reality shows

Stan’s bold new relationship series with a twist explores the struggle for love in the world of modern dating. This addictive original and groundbreaking format will challenge a group of singles to relinquish their grasp on who they think their perfect partner is and instead choose someone based on a deeper connection.

New Stan Original documentaries

Dawn of the Dolphins

Building the NRL’s newest team. With the game’s greatest coach. Stan Originals and Onion TV present unprecedented access to the remarkable tale of the Queensland-based Dolphins as they prepare to transition from successful community club to elite professional force in the world’s leading rugby league. The cameras track the year-long preparations, from securing the successful bid to the 2023 season kickoff, in a story anchored by the business of becoming ‘NRL-ready’ both in the boardroom and the football department. Navigating the club through their first tentative steps is Wayne Bennett, a coaching giant and notably private person who – likely in his final assignment – returns home to Brisbane to oversee the recruitment and help lay the building blocks for long-term success. Joining Bennett is CEO Terry Reader, an experienced sports administrator and a walking, talking example of blue-collar toughness who deals with the endless challenges of creating a club from scratch. And the support cast grows week by week, including Peter O’Sullivan, the country’s most revered talent spotter, and the man negotiating the club’s first major signings. This three-episode series is an exclusive backstage pass to a real-life portrayal of a start-up sports organisation, of livelihoods that will hang off the numbers on the scoreboard, of a talent-rich region hungry for its own flagship NRL club, and the building of a business from the ground up.

All the above synopses have been provided by Stan.

