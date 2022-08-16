Today’s Best eBay Deals on Dyson, Roborock and Samsung Home Appliances

If you’ve been toying with the idea of upgrading some of your home essentials, or better yet, you’ve just moved into a new house and need to replace that leaky fridge with a new one, you’ve come to the right place because eBay is slinging whopping appliance deals left, right and centre. And by whopping deals, we actually mean it because even our favourite household appliance brands (including Dyson, Samsung and Electrolux) have come to the party, slashing hundreds of dollars off their products.

Spoiler alert: you can now nab a Dyson V10 Cordless Vac for $789.05 and a Roborock Robot Vac for $150 off.

Anywho, without further ado, allow us to share a few of our top appliance deal picks for this week.

The best eBay home appliance deals

If you’re still battling this relentless Arctic winter chill, wondering how many hoodies it takes to stop feeling the cold, we think it’s time to bite the bullet and give yourself a break.

Re-invite some warmth back into your humble abode with this portable (and cheap) electric heater. Not only does it crank up to three different settings, but it offers overheat/tip-over protection, a 3D flame fire, and a rustic, cosy-looking exterior that makes it super aesthetic for any communal space or bedroom in your home — a pretty good appliance deal in our books.

Where to buy: eBay via Spector’s official store ($142.99 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $329.99)

We doubt this epic Dyson baby even needs to be introduced, but if you’re new here, let’s just say: this is one of the best hand-stick vacuums on the market — and rightfully so, thanks to its powerful fade-free suction across all surfaces, no-touch bin emptying and whole-machine filtration.

Where to buy: eBay via Dyson’s official store ($789.05 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $999)

While there is cause for the hype around the cordless Dyson, if you just can’t justify a $759 splurge, this baby is a great alternative (at a much lower price). Not only does it come with up to 150 watts of cleaning power, but this Spector Hand Stick can also run powerfully for up to 40 minutes of continuous use on a single charge, meaning you can do a comfortable circuit of your entire home without it dying halfway through. For stubborn, hard-to-reach messes, this stick vacuum also has a bonus dust brush and crevice tool that can be activated if the situation calls for it.

Where to buy: eBay via Spector’s official store ($93.99 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $274.99)

A dryer is not an essential appliance deal by any means. But, when you can nab a washing machine with a built-in dryer, consider it a double whammy worth investing in — especially when the weather is as cold and damp as it is now.

At almost $300 off, you’ll want to at least take a peek.

Where to buy: eBay via Appliances Online’s official store ($1,617 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $1,899)

Want the secret to putting your cleaning on autopilot? Well, lo and behold, the Roborock. This little baby works on all floor types thanks to its strong suction power, precision mapping, and app-controlled capabilities. You can also select custom rooms for cleaning if you find that the lounge is dirty, but the rooms are still going strong.

Where to buy: eBay via Roborock Australia’s official store ($1039.99 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $1,199)

This all-in-one Jet Stick by Samsung is fitted with five layers of filtration, allowing it to suck up 99.99% of allergens and microdust particles. It also comes with sweeping spinner mop pads (that are, in fact, machine washable for easy cleaning), so you can do the entire job in one hit with one device.

Where to buy: eBay via Appliance Online’s official store ($897 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $999)

If you haven’t read our yarn on why an air purifier can be a great addition to your house, let us break it down for you. Basically, an air purifier works to remove contaminants from the air within a room to improve indoor air quality. They’re often beneficial to people who suffer from allergies or asthma, as they suck any irritants from the air before you breathe it in. And because indoor air can contain pollutant levels up to five times higher than outdoor air – it’s no wonder people are flocking to buy one of these babies.

This particular one by Spector offers a three-layer filter (including a true HEPA filter) to intercept hard particles, small pollutants, mould and more. It also comes with three modes to suit individual preferences. Thank us later.

Where to buy: eBay via Spector’s official online store ($39.99, usually $74.99)

If you’ve been experiencing mould or rising damp in your humble abode this winter (like us), then you might have toyed with the idea of getting a dehumidifier. And we’re here to tell you that it might just be the best thing you do.

Of course, it won’t get rid of existing mould or mildew, but after that’s been cleaned and removed, a couple of hours with the dehumidifier on (with all windows shut) completely reduces the amount of moisture in the air, preventing further growth. And, boy, you’ll be surprised at how much water it collects.

This particular model can collect up to 20L, meaning it’s got the capacity to be on almost all day without the need to empty it. It’s also a great economical clothes drying option.

Where to buy: eBay via Appliances Online’s official online store ($347 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $549)

This bladeless device is as versatile as they come, taking you through summer and winter without a hitch thanks to both its heating and cooling capabilities. That’ll save you some storage space when the change in season comes, right? Not only does it come with custom temperature levels (10 for fan and three for heat), a remote, and overheat protection. It’s also super quiet, so it won’t bother you while you have it in the background all day.

Where to buy: eBay via Spector’s official online store ($205.99 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $349.99)

Another rarity is seeing big-ticket Samsung products on sale, and today we’ve found just that. Enter: this Samsung 635L family-sized fridge that can be all yours at almost $400 off its RRP.

It is fitted with SpaceMax technology that makes the interior walls much thinner — allowing for more storage space inside without increasing the external dimensions — and boasts a built-in water and ice dispenser. That means the days of manually refilling your ice trays and returning them to the freezer, hoping the water doesn’t spill everywhere on the way, are well and truly over.

Where to buy: eBay via Appliance Online’s official store ($1,830 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $2,199)