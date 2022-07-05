Level Up Your Life

You Can Stay On Ramsay Street and Live like You’re an Aussie Soap Star for the Weekend

Ky Stewart

Published 38 mins ago: July 5, 2022 at 2:07 pm -
Filed to:Entertainment
holidayNeighbourssoap operaTravel
Image: Supplied

Have you ever wanted to have a drink with the iconic Dr Karl Kennedy from Neighbours? Maybe you’ve always dreamt of staying the night on Ramsay Street. Well, now Booking.com is giving you the chance to do just that with their Nostalgic Neighbours stay.

That’s right, having a beer with Dr Karl is just one of the many VIP perks available for the lucky Neighbours fan who books one of the most iconic homes on Australian television, 28 Ramsay Street.

If the heartbreaking news that Neighbours is coming to an end still doesn’t feel real, you can be part of the farewell.

Booking.com is giving away the two-night stay from Wednesday 27th July to Thursday 28th July, coinciding with the airing of the Neighbours 90-minute finale episode.

What does the stay include?

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity includes the following:

  • Flights from your home destination and state to Victoria (where the show is filmed)
  • Premium car rental for 3 days
  • Champagne on arrival
  • Backyard BBQ with Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) before settling in to watch the Neighbours finale on Thursday 28th July

The home at 28 Ramsay Street features a private master suite, contemporary kitchen, two living spaces and outdoor entertaining.

It will feel like you’re living in the iconic TV soap.

Stay on Ramsay Street
Image: Supplied

How to book the Ramsay Street house

Fans will be able to book the property on a first in, first booked basis from Tuesday 12th July at 11:00 am AEST for just $28.

I know, it’s almost too good to be true.

To book this unforgettable stay on Ramsay Street using Booking.com, click on the ‘Nostalgic Neighbours Finale Stay on Ramsay Street’ link when it goes live on Tuesday 12th July.

Get in quick because this is the only time you’ll be able to experience this finale event. Basically, that means you have to stay glued to your phones or laptops on the 12th of July to be the first one to book.

Ky Stewart

Ky Stewart is a producer at Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. He covers a wide range of topics including technology, entertainment, gaming, health and all things life. He is also a proud Dharug and Kamilaroi person.

Ky is obsessed with all things pop culture, technology, the environment and knowing when foods expire.

You can normally find Ky giving you life advice on random things you didn’t know you needed advice on and telling you all of his niche movie opinions.

