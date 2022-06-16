Hide Your Pigtails, Miss Trunchbull Is Back

Calling all ’90s kids who attempted to pour their cereal with their minds at one point or another. The sweet old story of Matilda Wormwood is returning to screens in 2022, just with the added flair of a little music. Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is coming to Netflix, people. Chocolate cakes at the ready.

If you, like me, are stupidly excited to return to this wild tale, here is everything you need to know about the 2022 film of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

What is the 2022 take on Matilda about?

In case you aren’t familiar with the 1996 film (classic) or the stage musical (also a great time), Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical centres on the story of Matilda, a bright young kid who comes from a family of absolute jerks.

At some point, our girl Matilda realises she can *do things* with her mind, and chaos/brilliance ensues.

The synopsis for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical from Netflix reads as follows:

Matilda Wormwood is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. While her parents content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge. On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull. As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps, and Matilda’s newfound school friends. Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results.

Who is included in the cast lineup?

Probably the most exciting news we have regarding Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is the announcement that Academy Award Winner Emma Thompson has stepped into the role of the movie’s villain, Miss Trunchbull.

She is joined by Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as the sweet Miss Honey, Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as Mrs Phelps.

The film is directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus, who was behind Matilda The Musical, the film is produced by Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Luke Kelly. Dennis Kelly is the film’s screenwriter and original music and lyrics are by Tim Minchin.

Can I see a trailer for Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical?

Hell yeah, you can. Netflix dropped the first official trailer for Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, showcasing your favourite characters doing their thing.

Yes, Bruce will be eating that cake again and yes, you’ll get to see Miss Trunchbull throw a child by her pigtails. Check it out below.

Matilda 2022 release date: When does it hit Australian screens?

If you’re keen to get your eyeballs across Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, we can tell you the film is coming to Netflix this December 2022. We don’t yet have an exact date, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon we know more.

In the meantime, you can find the original film on Netflix and here’s a list of other epic movies you can watch on the platform, according to Rotten Tomatoes.