5 Marvel Movies to Watch Before Secret Invasion

It’s already been a big year for Marvel with the releases of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now it’s time to turn our attention to Disney+, where Marvel’s first streaming series for 2023 is about to drop: Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion is an adaptation of the famous Marvel comic book storyline that sees the alien Skrulls infiltrate Earth. It brings ex-SHIELD director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) into the lead, along with old friends (Maria Hill and Talos) and new faces (Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman).

Secret Invasion, unlike some of Marvel’s other Disney+ shows, is integrated into the wider MCU, meaning you might need to do some homework before watching. Here are the Marvel movies we recommend you watch before diving into Secret Invasion.

What to watch before Secret Invasion

The Avengers

The Avengers is important backstory for Nick Fury in particular as it shows how the SHIELD director brought the superhero team together. It doesn’t come easily, but after a while, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow embrace the team spirit and fight together to stop the alien invasion of New York City.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is tonally similar to what we can expect from Secret Invasion. This world of corporate espionage and gritty action sees Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff caught up in a conspiracy that turns the SHIELD organisation on its head.

Captain Marvel

If you only have time to watch one movie before Secret Invasion, let it be Captain Marvel.

The superhero origin story takes us back to the 1990s, where Carol Danvers, a superhuman working for the Kree, finds herself stranded on Earth and tasked with eliminating a Skrull unit. While there, she teams up with none other than Nick Fury, who is in his early days of investigating paranormal and superhuman activity on Earth.

Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame

The two-part movie event that was Avengers Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame had massive ramifications for basically everyone in the MCU.

For Nick Fury, in particular, it meant being blipped (aka turned into dust by Thanos) for most of the movies’ runtimes, but this is an important event in Fury’s life that continues to haunt him in Secret Invasion.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Nick Fury and Maria Hill are a constant presence in Spider-Man: Far From Home, acting as guides and mentors for young Peter Parker as he teams up with Mysterio while on his school trip to Europe.

However, the post-credits scene of the movie reveals that not everything is as it seems, which may lay the foundations for what’s to come in Secret Invasion.

Ready to undertake a rewatch? You can find all these movies and Marvel’s other titles on Disney+.

Secret Invasion will drop new episodes weekly starting on June 21.